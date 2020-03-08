ROCHESTER — Lyons may be the most comfortable team around when it comes to playing in close games.
The top-seeded Lions and No. 2 seed Perry battled all game long for the Section V Class C2 championship on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. Lyons saw an 11-point third-quarter lead erased turn into a 4-point deficit heading to the fourth. Through the combined strength and will of Horace Betts IV, Ahmir James, JC Walker and others, the Lions were able to hold off Perry.
Lyons won its third straight sectional championship, 46-45. It was the Lions’ 20th sectional title in boys hoops, the second most in Section V history.
After five lead changes in the fourth quarter, Betts IV slashed through Perry’s interior defense and finished a beautiful layup to put the Lions up 46-45 with 2:05 left in the game. Those would be the final points, as both teams’ defense went into park-the-bus mode and matched steal with steal and block with block over the final two minutes.
Up by 1 with 20.5 seconds to play, Betts stole a pass intended for Perry’s Michael John Grover. Betts was fouled immediately and went to the line. He missed three free throw, but the ball caromed off a Perry player and out of bounds. Ahmir James was fouled off the inbounds pass and sent to the line. Like Betts, James missed his free throw.
This time, Perry grabbed the rebound and, with less than 10 seconds remaining, a mad rush ensued down the court. Perry’s Mitch Hockey received the ball on the left side, outside the arc, and launched a good-looking final shot. The buzzer sounded with the ball in midair as the crowd was silent. Hockey’s shot hit the back of the rim and bounced out, sending Lyons fans wild as players rushed onto the court to celebrate their third sectional title in a row.
“(It’s a) very calm, cool, collected bunch. They’ve been here before,” Lyons head coach Dean Schott II said after the game. “We weathered the storm and hung on for the win, and that’s all that matters.”
Up next for the Lions (21-2): A date with either Marcus Whitman or Caledonia-Mumford Wednesday in the state tournament play-in round. The winner will advance to Saturday’s regionals at Buffalo State College.
For the amount of talent on the floor, it was a low-scoring game as both teams combined for just 22 points in the first quarter. Perry played solid on both ends of the court, but Lyons used its size advantage early. Nearly every offensive possession for Lyons ended in a miss, followed by an offensive rebound by the likes of Walker or Betts IV. The Lions relied on second- and even third-chance opportunities to fuel their offense in the first quarter. Walker would end with 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, six of those on the offensive glass.
In the second, the Lions came alive. The quarter began with Jaylen Battle nailing a 3-pointer, followed by James nailing back-to-back 3s. James ended with 11 points.
Suddenly, Lyons was up 23-10 after a 13-0 run in the first 3 minutes of the quarter. It seemed apparent that Lyons were running away with it, but Perry fought back as the Lyons’ play began to slide with turnovers and air balls.
Heading into the third, the score was 28-22 in favor of Lyons.
Perry came out and immediately took control of the pace of play and took the lead back in under 3 minutes from a combination of 3-pointers and fastbreak buckets off of steals.
James would hit his third and final 3-pointer, but Perry answered every score the Lions had and led 40-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We were shorthanded today,” coach Schott II said of his bench. “We had three guys on the bench, out of our top seven guys, who couldn’t play. So, when (Perry) came back, I sort of expected it.”
Lyons tied the game at 40 within the first 90 seconds of the fourth. Then, the two teams exchanged blows with five lead changes in the final 6 minutes.
The Lions seem very content playing in tight games, especially after their 62-60 semifinal win over Geneseo, and they held on until the very end to win their third straight sectional title.
“We’ve been comfortable in the close games,” Coach Schott II said. “We’ve won a few during the season — we’ve never really lost a close game — so yeah, down the stretch, we’re comfortable.
I kept telling the kids in the huddle, ‘Hey this is fun. This is what a sectional title game is all about.’ ”