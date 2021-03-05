LYONS — Not often does the penultimate game in the regular season provide such a historic night. On Thursday in Atwood Gymnasium, the Lyons Lions hosted the Gananda Blue Panthers in the first-ever Wayne County Athletic Association tournament championship.
The Lions (10-0) showed their dominance once again and roared past the Blue Panthers (7-3) by a final score of 80-56.
“It’s pretty awesome that we won the first-ever Wayne County tournament,” Lyons coach Dean Schott II stated after the big win. “Forever when my dad was coaching, he wanted to have a tournament and we never did. It’s pretty special that we were the first team to ever win it.
“Going undefeated in this league, beating Gananda and East Rochester twice. Whatever anyone wants to say about the Wayne County league, Gananda and East Rochester are very tough.”
Thursday’s championship started out surprisingly slow, as neither side found the bottom of the basket until three minutes had elapsed when Gananda junior Luke Ciprich knocked down a left-wing 3-pointer.
Ciprich connected on three 3-pointers to end with a team-high 17 points.
The two teams exchanged buckets before Lyons sophomore Jaiden Lopez found fellow sophomore JC Walker in the middle of the paint for the mid-range jumper to put his Lyons up for good at 9-7.
Defending inside was a challenge for the Blue Panthers all night, with Walker scoring a game-high 26 points and his senior teammate Justin “Tuti” Smith Jr. helping with 22 points of his own. The two big men for the Lions lived in the paint all night.
Despite blowing the early lead, Gananda hung around to trail 12-9 after the first quarter.
“We had a couple of spurts where we scored,” Gananda coach Jeff Thomson said after the game. “We have really no one inside to stop them. Our inside defense didn’t do a good job stopping the ball, getting to the basket.
“Lyons is good, Lyons has all the pieces. That’s why they’re the No. 1 seed in sectionals and this tournament.”
The Lions put an exclamation point on the second quarter when junior Jaylen Battle assisted a fastbreak pass to Smith Jr. for a two-handed dunk to put their Lions up 20-13 and force a Gananda timeout with 5:43 remaining before halftime.
Lyons continued to increase its lead and headed into the halftime break up 39-25.
The Lions finished the game expanding their lead and cruising to the WCAA title.
“I would like to be on the opposite side of the bracket where Lyons is and take our chances with somebody else that we don’t see,” Thomson said about his team going into sectionals next week. “Lyons is the favorite. Marcus Whitman is very good, even though I think they’re going to be a lower seed; they play in the Finger Lakes East. I think those two teams are the two favorites.
“We’ve got to shoot the ball better and make some easy shots in order to have a chance to win.”
The Lions capped off an undefeated season against league opponents as they prepare to win the Class C1 sectional title this year. They play Midlakes in a non-league game today to complete their regular season.
“That’s all we’ve been wanting,” Schott added on defending the sectional championship. “We’re excited. Four times in a row is pretty much unheard of, so it would be pretty special for these guys. I got six seniors to go out and do something that no one’s done before.”
Now that Lyons has transitioned to Class C1 this season, it’s looking like a stacked sectional bracket that will feature three sectional champions from last season: Lyons, defending Class C1 champion Marcus Whitman and reigning Class B2 champion Avon.
Wayne County’s Gananda and East Rochester also look to be factor in next week’s Class C1 sectionals.