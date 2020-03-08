ROCHESTER — Marcus Whitman and Red Jacket provided the matchup boys basketball fans yearned to see in the Section V Class C1 championship game. The former Finger Lakes West rivals had not seen each other this season due to Whitman’s decision to go independent.
In a game that didn’t live up to its hype, the Wildcats illustrated why the decision to beef up their schedule made a big difference come postseason time.
Top-seeded Red Jacket pushed No. 2-seeded Marcus Whitman at times, but in the end the Wildcats parlayed their overall dominance into a 63-44 triumph at Blue Cross Arena.
Marcus Whitman (17-6) will face Class C3-champion Caledonia-Mumford in the first of two Class C state tournament play-in contests Monday night at Wayland-Cohocton High School. The winner will face Lyons Wednesday night with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
“It feels amazing,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor said after his group brought home the program’s first Section V crown in 44 years. “I graduated from Marcus Whitman, and to come back and be around this program ... this is a community that rallies around them. It’s almost indescribable.”
Following a slow start, the Wildcats roared to life late in the opening quarter to take a 20-13 advantage. Ryan Herod, who scored a game-high 18 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to end the period.
Red Jacket (21-2), which did not make a single substitution in the first half, cut the lead to three points in the opening minute of the second quarter with baskets from Chase Rizzo and Travis Hill. Rizzo would finish with a team-high 16 points. Hill also was solid with 11 points.
Whitman took a 28-21 lead into halftime. The Wildcats took charge in the third.
A big 3-pointer boosted Whitman’s lead to 34-25. Herod hit another top-of-the-key 3-pointer to put Whitman up 40-26, forcing a Red Jacket 30-second timeout. The lead grew to 49-33 after three quarters of play.
The final eight minutes turned into an anticipatory buildup to the Wildcats’ long-awaited championship.
Jordan Lahue and Liam Pendergast logged 13 points apiece. Seth Benedict (8 points) and Noah Hildreth (7 points) contributed in the scoring column too.
Everything seemed to go the Wildcats’ way. Benedict threw up a shot in the middle oft the paint in the fourth quarter that was high-arching to begin with, then bounced off the back of the rim and right in the hoop to give the Wildcats a 57-38 lead at that point with 3:13 remaining in the game.
With 1:30 remaining, Pendergast would get one more basket with a turnaround floater in the middle of the paint to put Whitman up 61-40.
“We had an excellent season,” Red Jacket head coach Trevor Gage said afterward. “Wasn’t our night tonight, but that doesn’t take away from everything these boys put in the last year or two, especially this year.”
After falling a step short of a championship last season, the Wildcats can now look forward to the prospect of a run to the state tournament.
“As far as they want to work,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor said.