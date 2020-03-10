WAYLAND — The Marcus Whitman boys basketball team, fresh off securing the program’s first sectional title since 1976, turned their attention to the state tournament Monday night.
The Wildcats met the Caledonia-Mumford in the first of two play-in games. It was a rematch of the season opener Whitman won by 9 points in the very same arena that hosted Monday’s encounter.
In a back-and-forth game, the Red Raiders made their long period of waiting for revenge pay off in a 58-53 victory at Wayland-Cohocton High School.
It was fast-paced contest for the first three quarters. The third period ended just 47 minutes after the opening tip — and that includes the 10-minute halftime break. However, the fourth quarter was held up for roughly 10 minutes due to needed maintenance on the court to clean up an unidentified substance stuck to the wood floor.
The delay slowed a Whitman team that had its side of the court rocking when they closed out the third quarter on a high note. The Wildcats (17-7) outscored the Raiders 10-4 in the final 4 minutes of the third quarter to trail 42-40 with 8 minutes to go.
After Jordan Lahue laid in the first points of the final quarter, Cal-Mum (21-3) answered with a 3-pointer at the other end. In fact, the Red Raiders had an answer for every Wildcats bucket, and it doomed a Whitman squad that wasn’t as sharp as it had been during the second half of the season.
“Our shooting today was off,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor stated. “We didn’t shoot as well as we did last game. Our defense was a little scattered. They had a great game plan offensively and defensively. We just didn’t play our game.”
Despite poor shooting and a relentless Cal-Mum squad, there was still plenty of fight in the Wildcats.
Liam Pendergast, playing in his final high school game, drew a foul and made a layup on the left side with 2:23 remaining in the game to make it 49-45 after completing the traditional three point play. Pendergast tied Lahue with a team-high 16 points.
Whitman continued to hustle when Lahue, after the Pendergast basket, stole the ball from the top of the halfcourt offense. Lahue drove the court before kicking it to teammate Aidan Royston, who couldn’t finish at the rim. Royston landed hard, suffering an apparent leg injury, and had to be subbed out. The junior guard reentered for the final minute after a brief time on the bench.
Royston would not score in the game but was a factor all night long on the plays that don’t show up on the scoresheet. He hauled in multiple offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive.
With about a minute remaining and Cal-Mum leading 51-45, Whitman’s Seth Benedict — also playing in his last high school game — missed a 3-point attempt from the left side, forcing Whitman to foul for the last 56.5 seconds. Benedict finished with 5 points.
After two Cal-Mum free throws, Ryan Herod answered on the other end with a baseline jumper from the right side. Herod also finished the game with 5 points.
Following another pair of Cal-Mum free throws, Lahue drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull Whitman within 55-50 with 31.6 seconds remaining. Whitman unsuccessfully tried to steal the ball on the ensuing inbounds pass, and valuable seconds elapsed before the Wildcats were able to send the Red Raiders back to the foul line.
The Red Raiders did not miss the front end of one-and-one until they were in the double bonus.
Lahue’s 3-pointer fro the right wing as the buzzer sounded concluded the scoring.
“So proud,” an emotional O’Connor said about this team as their playoff run. “To see them care so much is hard. Overall, a great season. So proud of the boys to accept the challenge of being independent and getting to where we are right now.”
O’Connor described the season as “a (true) success.”