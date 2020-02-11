SENECA FALLS — Less than two weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season. Monday’s non-league clash between the Marcus Whitman Wildcats and Mynderse Academy Blue Devils was a chance for both to make a statement in their sectional preparations.
The Blue Devils’ sophomores kept them close in a heated game down the stretch. However, Whitman fended off the home team to secure a 59-54 win.
The Blue Devils’ youngest varsity players, Troy Kabat and Mike Bogart, led the charge to keep the home fans with hopes of an upset. Kabat carried the load for Mynderse in the first three quarters. Bogart’s three 3-pointers in the final quarter of play keep Mynderse (7-10) around.
“Both of them gave it everything. Both of them gave it every play,” Mynderse coach Pat Prayne said.
Surprisingly, technical fouls played a part in the final quarter of play. Marcus Whitman coach Greg O’Connor was thankful some late mistakes didn’t block his team’s path to victory No. 12 in 17 games.
“Noah (Hildreth) thought he had (called timeout) before the 5-second (inbounding) violation. He didn’t,” O’Connor said. “Our composure was up and down.”
After that 5-second call, a technical was whistled on Zack Lovejoy for complaining about the violation. O’Connor said Lovejoy apologized to the officials.
While unhappy with Lovejoy’s brief lapse of composure, O’Connor was happy to see his fight for the road victory.
Noah Hildreth led the Wildcats with a game-high 19 points. Jordan Lahue added 14.
Bogart finished 17 points to lead Mynderse, one more than Kabat.