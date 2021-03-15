AVON — Saturday’s Class C1 boys sectional championship game was the blueprint for what a title game should be.
Avon and Marcus Whitman battled all game long and even that wasn’t enough. After back-and-forth slugfest, two buzzer beaters and overtime, Avon fought back enough times to take the wind out of Marcus Whitman’s sails, and won their second straight sectional title, 62-56.
There wasn’t a dry eye on the Marcus Whitman sideline. The Wildcats and their senior leadership played their hearts out.
“I just appreciate everything they’ve done from the time they were you to the time they got to be seniors,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor said of his seniors. “During this time, I’m just happy they got a chance to play. I know it’s not the outcome they wanted but, we played, we’re going to learn from it and these are life lessons they’re going to take with them throughout their careers.”
The two teams traded body blows in the first half. The Wildcats (8-7) were hot early from beyond the arc and inside as seniors Zack Lovejoy and Noah Hildreth led the charge with a contested inside bucket and a slick pocket pass assist from Hildreth followed by a 3-pointer from Lovejoy that forced an early Braves timeout and gave Marcus Whitman a 6-2 lead.
Avon (12-1) moved the ball well on offense but their pace and energy were matched stride for stride by Whitman, and the Wildcats held a 15-6 lead heading into the second. Avon bumped up their pace and defense in the second quarter and began to get hot from beyond the arc.
The first big obstacle for Whitman came with the clock winding down in the second half. Avon’s Michael Rowland took a near-30-foot shot as the buzzer sounded to give Avon their first lead since the opening possession and sent the home crowd into an uproar.
That seamed to take a lot of wind out of Whitman’s sails as they headed into the locker room, but they came out in the third with a vengeance.
“They show grit every single game,” O’Connor said of his team. “It doesn’t matter if they’re down 10 or up 20, they’re going to come out hard and make sure that they do what they need to do to compete, and that’s what I love about them.”
After the two teams traded buckets for the first half of the third, Marcus Whitman took over. Ryan Herod, Hildreth and Lahue rained down 3s and converted and-1’s at the line as part of. 10-0 run that gave them a 42-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But, there was something that was started to creep its way into the game as the two teams counted to fight hard.
Three of Avon’s starters were well over six feet tall, and while Marcus Whitman had managed to out-hustle teams for rebounds, the physical and blistering pace of the game began to go in favor of the Avon bigs.
Braves big men Zach Colvin and Roman Volpe began to snag offensive rebounds more and more in the fourth quarter, giving a talented Avon team two or three extra chances at a bucket. Nevertheless, Wildcats senior Aidan Royston continued to be a pest on defense and ripped rebounds away and caused jump balls to try and get to every loose ball he could.
On offense, Marcus Whitman continued to use pristine ball movement to find the open man. Hildreth finished off a beautiful passing display with a 3-pointer that was swiftly answered by a 3 from Avon with a minute to go.
Whitman kept themselves composed and chewed up 30 seconds of time that ended with a huge 3-pointer from Herod, giving the Wildcats a 53-48 lead with 30 seconds to go. Herod would end with a team-high 17 points.
A laps in defense allowed a quick Avon bucket inside to cut the deficit to two points with 13.9 seconds to go.
Because they were an extremely disciplined team, Avon had four fouls to give before Whitman could head to the line, but that also cost them time. After giving four fouls to put Whitman in the bonus, only 8.7 remained on the clock.
Whitman, exhausted and within 10 seconds of a sectional championship, missed the free throw and Avon stormed down the court. Braves senior Jaden Courtemanche, who had not scored the entire game, sent up a contested 25-foot shot that splashed perfectly in the net as the buzzer sounded, sending the game into overtime.
At that point, Whitman had the wind taken out of their sails. They watched two buzzer beaters take away their momentum and saw their opponents impossibly send it to overtime.
“I think a little bit of (their energy) got taken out,” O’Connor said of the buzzer beater. “What a heartbreak that they come down an hit a 25-footer again; it was tough. It was a tough one to bounce back from.”
In the five-minute overtime, Avon got every single offensive rebound over a physically and mentally exhausted Wildcats squad. Whitman fouled five times in overtime and to their credit, Avon converted multiple and-1s and grabbed offensive rebounds that led to more fouls.
Lovejoy put the team on his back and drained a 3-pointer with 1:09 to go to bring the Wildcats to within three points. With a little bit of life in them, the Whitman defense swarmed Avon’s Andrew Rowland and forced him into a travel and gave Whitman the ball back with a minute to go.
A costly turnover led to Whitman fouling a Braves player, who went 2-2 at the line and essentially put the game away with just 28.9 seconds to go.
Marcus Whitman kept shooting until the final whistle, but none of their shots fell and Avon won their second straight sectional championship, 62-56.
It’s not the outcome the Wildcats wanted but Coach O’Connor is thankful for the opportunities and is eager to see many of the same players on the lacrosse field come spring.
“I’ll be coaching them in lacrosse,” O’Connor said with a smile and a laugh. “We’re not going to regret anything we’ve done, and we’re going to carry it into the next season and just work hard no matter what.”