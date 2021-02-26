RUSHVILLE — Usually in the third week of the season, basketball teams begin shedding the initial rust. The 2021 season has allowed no such adjustment period. Now, week three is one of the most important stretches for teams to find their grooves. It’s a strange thing to think about
The Newark Reds and the reigning Class C1 sectional champion Marcus Whitman Wildcats are two teams that need to hit their stride quickly, and they met up to try and do just that on Thursday night in the newly renovated gymnasium at Marcus Whitman.
After Newark(1-7, 1-7) grabbed the early lead, Marcus Whitman(4-4, 4-4) used a run that they hung onto for the entire game to win 66-61, ending their 4-game losing streak and denying Newark their first win streak of the season.
“We needed that,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor stated after the win. “A lot of it was with the patience of the boys, the discipline of the boys on defense. We knew that they were bigger than us, a lot of teams are bigger than us. I thought our help side, our on-ball defense was phenomenal to put some pressure on them to force it inside. It feels really good; boys are feeling great to get back on track.”
It’s a nice feeling for the Wildcats to get back to .500 after having to play in the always-tough Finger Lakes East this season because of COVID restrictions.
“It’s a whirlwind,” O’Connor added on his season so far. “One of the hardest things is that you’re reflecting and prepping all in the same day. I’m going to home to watch this game and reflect, watch the next game to scout and to get that ready. To prep the boys in one and give them rest is a difficult thing. Hey, we’re playing, I’m having fun, the boys are having fun and we’re just glad to play.”
The Reds trailed 48-39 heading into the final quarter of the game after the Wildcats had led by double-digits in the third quarter.
Newark junior Isaiah Camp had a game-high 20 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
Reds sophomore Raeshawn Howard had a big and-1 with 1:39 to go in the game to cut the Reds’ deficit to just one point, 56-55.
Whitman senior Jordan Lahue knocked down a pair free throws down the other end to put his Wildcats back up by three. Lahue finished with a team-high 19 points.
After a Reds turnover on the next possession, Whitman senior Aidan Royston made a nice move into the middle of the paint and drained the and-1 to put his team up 61-55 as a crowd of just Wildcat fans and cheerleaders roared after the Royston make.
Reds continued to fight as Camp made it a three-point game with a layup with 6 seconds left on the clock.
Newark quickly fouled and Lahue iced the game with a pair of free throws down the other end.
“We never gave up,” Newark head coach Henry Kuperus stated on his team’s fight. “We got after them and we made it a challenge. It’s a veteran Marcus Whitman team. They’ve been playing together for long time and they’ve had a lot of success.”
Newark started the game with a 10-4 lead in the first quarter.
After that, it was Whitman with a 15-0 run that extended into the second quarter that propelled the Wildcats to the lead and the win.
A lead that the Wildcats never gave up for the entire game despite the Reds cutting the lead to one point in the final quarter of the game.
Whitman senior Noah Hildreth scored multiple of baskets during that run as he finished his night with 18 points.
“We look to get better everyday,” Kuperus added on his team’s run the final two weeks of the season. “We need to get some wins and compete to get into sectionals. We’re not out of it in Class B1 and we were sitting at the ten spot before tonight. The thing with the situation that we’re in, we’re playing basketball, we want our kids to get better, we want them to stick together as team. I want them to be great teammates and I want them to continue to improve.”