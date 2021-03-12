LYONS — Ever since the reigning Class C2 sectional champion Lyons Lions knew they were going be in the same bracket as the defending Class C1 champion Marcus Whitman Wildcats, the Class C1 semifinal was one of their most anticipated matchups of the year.
Lyons played their seventh straight game in the infamous Elbert S. Atwood Gym, but their home-court advantage ran out as Whitman(8-6) used a big third quarter to knock off the undefeated Lyons(12-1) by a final score of 64-54 to advance to the sectional finals on Saturday.
“We were down five at halftime and I thought we made too many silly mistakes in the first half with turnovers,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor stated about his team’s third quarter surge. “Our goal was to clean that up, limit the amount of times that they can just take it and run out on us — just take care of the ball, take our time, play some solid defense — I felt our rotations were really good. That win feels good coming into the Atwood.”
In what was a tight first half, the Lions took a 29-24 lead at the halftime break.
The momentum seemed to start to favor Lyons but it was a huge third quarter surge from the Wildcats that secured them another trip the sectional finals.
Whitman stole the lead in the opening two minutes of the third quarter when senior Aidan Royston found senior teammate Noah Hildreth wide open in the paint amidst a collapsed Lions defense to give Whitman the 30-29 lead.
The Wildcats scored the first six points of the half and forced an early Lyons timeout.
After each team connected on a single free throw, Whitman senior Ryan Herod drained a left wing 3-pointer to put his team up 34-30.
Whitman continued to relentlessly attack and outscored the Lions 23-8 in the third quarter.
“No one can take anything away from my guys,” Lyons head coach Dean Schott II stated after the game. “Three straight sectional championships, undefeated season to give us the home court advantage but today Marcus Whitman was the better team. They deserve every bit of credit that I can give them. They frustrated us, they made huge shots down the stretch. I wish them the best of luck.”
As dominant as the Wildcats were in the third quarter, it became the Jordan Lahue show in the final quarter.
Lahue scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth.
Lyons senior Ahmir James managed to cut the deficit to five points after he stole the ball from Whitman and converted a fastbreak layup with five minutes to go.
That was as close as the Lions got to the Wildcats in that fourth quarter.
Lahue came back down the floor and buried back-to-back deep 3-pointers at the top of the key that killed any chance Lyons had in getting back into the game.
“Jordan Lahue is a winner,” Schott stated about Whitman’s top performer on Thursday.
Lyons fell short of a fourth straight sectional championship but the future remains bright despite losing six seniors as sophomore JC Walker connected for a team-high 19 points on Thursday.
“They’re amazing,” Schott added on his senior group. “There’s not many senior groups that can say what my guys did. They fought their behinds off everyday. They won more games than anyone else. I’ll take it today, I let them down. I didn’t get them through it so that’s on me.”
Meanwhile, the senior group for Whitman led the team all season long as O’Connor threw out an all senior starting lineup for this game against Lyons.
“It would mean so much to me because of what these guys have worked for,” O’Connor added what it would mean to win back-to-back sectional championships. “We had Liam (Prendergast), Seth (Benedict) and DeCouteau (Blueye) last year but this is the group that’s been going since they were so young. For them to work this way and get that second back-to-back, that’s their goal obviously but it would be awesome.”
Whitman will play another sectional champion from last season in Avon on Saturday in the Class C1 sectional finals.