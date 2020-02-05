GORHAM − The Marcus Whitman boys basketball team was 6-0 at home this season with all six of those wins by double digits. Tuesday night was their first true test to show the home fans what their team is made of in their first season as an independent.
The two teams met back on Dec. 17 in Lyons, a game that the host Lions won by double-digits. The Wildcats needed to take note of their mistakes to keep the success going on their home court.
It was a packed house, and the test was answered by the Wildcats as they flip-flopped their loss from December into a victory on Tuesday night, beating Lyons 65-48 behind a strong second-half surge.
“We had to rebound. Last time when we were at the Atwood we got out rebounded,” Marcus Whitman coach Greg O’Connor said of the mindset for his team as the ‘Cats remembered that 17-point loss to Lyons two months ago. “We were about even at halftime with rebounds, and in the second half I thought we did a great job on the boards.”
Despite being down one of their best players in Justin Smith, the Lions (15-2 overall) showed their heart as other players stepped up. Junior center Benji Kemp led his team in scoring with a game-high 21 points. At one point in the second quarter, Kemp led his Lions to an eight-point lead. He scored nine of his 21 points in the second quarter.
The Wildcats (11-5 overall, and now 7-0 at home) didn’t stop fighting as they made it a one-point game by halftime. Trailing at the half didn’t phase O’Connor’s team as things started to go Whitman’s way in the second half.
“I thought we played great team basketball. (We) shot it well, took the open shots, the great shots not the good ones,” O’Connor said with a smile.
Whitman outscored Lyons by 18 points in the second half to win going away.
“The physicality of the game was more than we came prepared for,” said Lyons head coach Dean Schott II of his team’s performance in a tough road environment. “They pushed us around and we needed to be able to push back, and we didn’t.”
It was Lyons’ second loss of the season and snapped a seven-game winning streak. It was the first time that Lyons had lost on the road as well.
Schott did have some learning advice for his team in case of another game like this one that gets away from his Lions. “We need to be more physical. When the going gets tough, we got to be a little tougher,” he said.
Kemp’s 21 points and Ahmir James’ 13 points led the Lions in scoring, but the two were left without a field goal in the fourth quarter — a fourth quarter that saw a double technical followed by another single technical against the Lions.
The Wildcats had three different scorers in double figures with Noah Hildreth dropping 10 points, Liam Prendergast with 16 points and Jordan Lahue leading the team with 18 points. Prendergast’s big charge in the third quarter fired up the home fans.
Both teams will hit the road for their next game on Thursday. Lyons looks to bounce back at North Rose-Wolcott while Marcus Whitman heads to Wellsville to see how they fare after this big season-defining win.