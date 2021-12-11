GORHAM — In a fast-paced game that lasted just an hour and a half, the Marcus Whitman Wildcats were able to overcome a pesky three-quarter-court trap by Waterloo and win 66-54.
“It was a great battle,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor said after the game. “(Waterloo) had a big, 20-point second quarter, and at halftime we talked about trying to maintain our composure and battling back to keep that lead.”
The game began with both offenses running, gunning and not having much scoring luck. Marcus Whitman locked down on defense and smothered Waterloo’s offense. On the other end, Waterloo’s aggressive, agile defense matched every pass the Wildcats made.
“We were aggressive on defense,” Waterloo head coach Josh Rice said. “We pushed out farther than we have been. That was the best defensive effort this year even though we won on Tuesday. This was a better defensive effort overall.”
By the end of the first quarter, the two sides managed a total of 21 points and the Wildcats led 12-9.
Marcus Whitman continued their full-court press into the second quarter and forced three straight turnovers that led to a 20-12 lead. But, a bit of foreshadowing followed as Waterloo stormed back thanks to big 3-pointers from Nolan Slywka to bring the game back even at 22-22. Slywka ended with a game-high 27 points.
Neither of the two teams were able to hold the lead and the score was 29-29 at the half after freshman Brody Royston hit a buzzer-beating 3.
Marcus Whitman came out in the third and got tough buckets from Connor Tomion and Nolan Lee. Tomion ended with a team-high 19 points and Lee with 15.
With 3:20 left in the third, Royston sunk two free throws following a technical foul and then splashed a deep 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 46-34. Royston finished with 13 points.
Then, Waterloo began what looks to be a patent-pending defense. Coach Rice called for a three-quarter-court trap. Three Waterloo players met the Whitman ball handler before half court and trapped him from all angles. When a pass was made, the three would shift to the new ball handler and a fourth Waterloo player would come in support. More often than not, Waterloo forced a turnover and a fastbreak bucket.
“We’ve been working on it since the beginning of the year in case we need it, and today the kids found their grove with it,” Rice said. “They hit their spots and made a lot of great plays to keep us in the game.”
A few three-quarter traps later, Waterloo was down by just 5 in the fourth quarter.
“That rattled us a little bit, it was a good call on (Rice’s) part to do that,” O’Connor said of the trap. “I think we just weren’t moving off the ball and standing around a little bit too much.”
Marcus Whitman began to cut faster to try and beat the trap. When they did, quick ball movement led to contested buckets that ultimately increased their lead and sealed the game.
“As we started moving off the ball a little bit better and coming to the ball it helped us out,” O’Connor said.