GENEVA − Second place in the Finger Lakes East was still up for grabs after Wayne Central had clinched the league title.
The Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders have given the Geneva Panthers fits in their last two games dating back to last year's sectional matchup. The Red Raiders handed Geneva its first loss of the 2021 season with a second-half comeback earlier this season.
On Wednesday night in the Panther Den, Geneva (8-3, 8-3) got the upperhand over Pal-Mac (7-4, 7-4) and cruised to a 63-46 win led by senior Devon "Junior" Martin who had a game-high 29 points.
"We had to come out, take control of the game and just hold control of the game. We did that so it was a much better game," Geneva coach Matt Deisering said.
Deisering focused on the mindset of his team coming into the game after the double-digit collapse at Pal-Mac earlier.
The Red Raiders had the lead in the opening minutes of the game until Martin found his way into the middle of the paint to put his team up 8-7.
After that bucket, Geneva never looked back.
The Panthers increased that lead to 21-14 after the first quarter.
About 90 seconds into the second period, Martin made a basket to put the Panthers up 25-14.
"He played a really complete game," Deisering said about Martin. "He was rebounding, moving around, he was looking for his teammates, so that's what I've been trying to encourage him to do. He knows he can score but I try to make so he's making everyone around him better sharing the ball."
"We had to play hard because we went to Pal-Mac last time and ended up losing," Martin said about his team's performance. "At the beginning of this game we just wanted to push and get our buckets. Last time in Pal-Mac we were also up at halftime so we knew that we couldn't let up and we had to keep going."
During the second quarter, Pal-Mac sophomore Ian Goodness drained a 3-pointer at the top of the key to bring his Red Raiders within 10.
That was immediately answered with a left-corner 3 by Geneva sophomore Anthony Torres to put the Panthers up 30-17.
Like he has done so often this season, Torres followed up his bucket with a quick-handed steal followed by a fastbreak bucket to widen the lead to 16 and force a Pal-Mac timeout.
Geneva kept its foot on the gas and was up 39-20 at halftime.
Ian and Paul Goodness have been the center point for the Red Raiders all season and they continued to lead as best as they could on Wednesday night, Ian ended his night with 10 points while his older brother Paul finished with a team-high 13.
"Geneva's a great team," Palmyra-Macedon coach Sanders Trevor said after the game. "We knew it was going to be tough to beat them twice. They came in, they played hard. They did what defending sectional champions do, they brought it, and they played their tails off."
The Red Raiders did manage to outscore the Panthers in the second half but could not mount a comeback big enough to come close.
So, the Panthers and Red Raiders split their season series and put a close to their matchups this abbreviated season as they will be playing in different sectional brackets.
Pal-Mac will finish up its regular season on Friday at 7:45 p.m. when the Raiders host Marcus Whitman.
"I'm unfazed," Sanders added on his team going forward into the sectional tournament next week. "We know what our goal is. Yeah this is a bump in the road but we're going to just play the way we know how to play basketball. That's all we've asked from them all season."
Geneva will close out its regular season on the road in Penn Yan with tip expected at 7:30 p.m.
"We know in sectionals that we got moved up to A2 so we've got to play hard and we're going to do it, we got this," Martin said.