PENN YAN — The opening Friday of the 2022-23 basketball season between host Penn Yan Mustangs and the Midlakes Screaming Eagles saw multiple lead changes in the first half. In the second half, the Screaming Eagles gained control on the back of Kyle Kumkey’s 25 points to defeat the Mustangs 66-57.
“It feels great, especially being on the road in another gym,” Midlakes head coach Gerald Conyers said about the season-opening victory. “That’s the biggest challenge: first game, someone else’s gym; that’s a double whammy versus just an opener.”
Midlakes and Penn Yan split their two meetings last season.
After the two sides were knotted up at 16 during the opening quarter, 5:29 remained in the second quarter when Midlakes sophomore Nicholas Curran knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Screaming Eagles a 21-20 edge. It was the game’s ninth and final lead change.
Midlakes (1-0) lived at the free throw stripe all night long finishing 25-for-35 in the game.
After trailing 31-25 at the halftime break, Penn Yan senior Carter Earl gave the Mustangs a spark with a quick steal that led to an easy lay-up. That was one of Earl’s nine field goals to lead to a team-high 22 points. Earl’s bucket cut the Penn Yan deficit to 33-29 with just under three minutes left remaining in the third quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Midlakes junior Kumkey drained a dagger left-wing 3-pointer to put his team back up by seven points. Earl’s bucket on the previous possession was as close as Penn Yan (0-1) could get it for the rest of the night.
Kumkey’s 25 points were a game-high and his sophomore teammate Diallo Lewis connected on two key baskets in the final stages of the third quarter. One was an and-1 bucket that was followed up with a 3-pointer to put the Screaming Eagles up by double figures.
“We have to increase our pressure,” Penn Yan head coach Dan Doyle said on areas of improvement for his team going forward. “We have to run our plays more efficiently, we have to rebound better; just a lot of hustle things that we normally do better with. I don’t think we did very well tonight.”
Midlakes senior Owen Guest contributed with 12 points in the victory.
“To win the league and see what we can do because it’s all rebuilding,” Conyers said on his team’s goals for this year. “Last year we went 12-9, hosted a sectional game for the first time in a while. Next step is to finish with a better record, win leagues, do better and advance in sectionals.”
Penn Yan senior Tanyon Dunning and junior Jaxson Enos each finished with 10 points.
“Our goal is to improve,” Doyle said. “We have to consistently get better because the Finger Lakes East is tough.”
Penn Yan starts league play in their next game on Tuesday when they travel to play defending class B1 sectional champion Newark at 7:30 p.m. Midlakes will also start league action in their next on contest on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when they play Red Jacket in the home opener.