PENFIELD — Everything that happened in Wednesday’s Section V Class B2 semifinal between Mynderse Academy and Charles Finney School was the exact opposite of what the pregame notes showed.
The host and second-seeded Falcons had won their previous 11 games, not having lost since Feb. 13 and averaging 77.9 points per game in that span
Conversely, the No. 6 seed Blue Devils hadn’t scored more than 67 points all season. Nor had they won more than two straight games.
By the time the final horn sounded, Mynderse had stomped into the championship round with a stunning, 94-75 rout that wasn’t as close as the 19-point margin indicated.
“We haven’t come close to 94 points this year, but we got guys sharing the ball and knocking down shots, and when we do that, we’re tough to beat,” Mynderse coach Pat Prayne said. “If you told me there would be 94 points on the scoreboard, I would have thought it would have been on the other side.
“(Finney) is a great team, very well coached. They do a great job in this program, and we just had the right game on the right night.”
Entering the game, Mynderse had hit matching season highs of 67 points in their previous two games, victories over Waterloo in the regular-season finale and Wellsville in the first round of sectionals. Early on in the first quarter, the Blue Devils defensive rebounding gave them the fast breaks they needed to get down the court and rush past the Finney defense.
And, whenever Finney overplayed or double-teamed the ball handler, they left open either senior Jared King, junior Troy Kabat, or senior Nick Jones for an open look.
It was the wrong night to do that.
The Blue Devils were as hot as a blow torch, hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer to send the away crowd into frenzy. Four 3-pointers from Kabat in the first quarter were followed by four in the second quarter from King. King and Kabat each had five 3-pointers in the first half, while Jones hit two in the first quarter — good for a total of 36 points from beyond the arc in the first half alone.
Whenever Finney began to press high on defense to prevent 3-point shots, the Blue Devils’ ball handlers penetrated their defense and used masterful passing to score inside buckets. Mike Bogart, Jayden Key and Jones snagged every rebound within their grasp and either sent it back up the floor, or put the rebound back into the basket.
While every Falcon offensive attempt was met by a downpour of 3s from Mynderse, the Blue Devils were just as deadly on defense.
Senior guard Sam Lorenzetti was tasked early on with covering Finney’s star player, sophomore guard Markus Robinson, who had 34 points. Robinson stood out among all the players on the court as showtime talent, but Lorenzetti was on him all game long and never let up.
“Sam is a defensive spark plug,” coach Prayne said. “He’s instant energy. He brought it this year as a senior, and, right now, he’s MVP the past few games coming in and lifting the team.”
The second half began with a 54-26 Mynderse lead.
The Falcons gained back some momentum: Robinson and sharpshooter teammate Matt Magliato scored a quick eight points in the first minute to get the Finney bench fired up. But, like they did all night, a 3-pointer from Mynderse hushed the home crowd and stunted any thought of a comeback. The Blue Devils did not stop, extending the 28-point halftime lead to a 38-point lead in the third.
Mynderse ball handlers continued to find the open man, and the open man continued to drain 3-pointers unconsciously.
“That’s our job, to get kids in open positions to get shots,” Prayne said of the coaching staff. “If they knock them down, they make coaches look real good, but sometimes it goes the other way. Tonight it went our way.”
With three minutes to go in the third quarter, Mynderse soared past their season-high point mark, 69-39. Of course, it came on a 3-pointer from Kabat.
Kabat ended with 28 points, King poured in 24, and Jones finished with 13.
Now, it’s onto the finals, where the Blue Devils will travel to Greece Friday night to take on top-seeded Northstar Christian Academy.
“We’ve got one more to play, and there’s not a hotter team in this section right now that I’m aware of than Mynderse Academy,” Prayne said.