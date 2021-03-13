NORTH GATES — The big question heading into Friday’s Section V Class B2 championship game was if Mynderse Academy could match the 17 3-pointers it made against Finney in the semifinals.
The shooters continued to stay hot for the Blue Devils, but a couple of late free throws by Northstar’s Turner Harris — after a controversial foul call — handed the sixth-seeded Blue Devils a heartbreaking, 69-68 loss.
“In a shortened season, we didn’t have a lot of time to practice and bond,” Mynderse coach Pat Prayne said after the game. “Over the last three weeks we’ve just started to come closer, and our play reflected that on the court. These guys fought every minute of that game against a bigger, stronger opponent. We fought our hearts out, and we were there until the very end.”
Mynderse connected on nine 3-pointers, including five in the opening quarter, but a sluggish second quarter saw Northstar (15-1) go up 39-31 at halftime.
Mynderse (9-6) stormed back into the game in the third quarter. In the final seconds of the third, the Blue Devils were down 54-51. Mynderse senior Sam Lorenzetti seemed to have earned a chance at a conventional 3-point play, and a chance to knot the score heading into the fourth, but an offensive foul was called, one of several that drew the ire of the Mynderse faithful.
A minute into the fourth quarter, Lorenzetti did find the bottom of the basket with a nifty spin move to cut the deficit to one point. Lorenzetti contributed six points before fouling out with 3:51 to go in the game.
With about 5:40 to play, Blue Devils senior Nick Jones drove the left side of the basket to give Mynderse its first lead of the second half, 57-56.
The Knights quickly took back the lead, but only for a minute, as Mynderse junior Troy Kabat drained a 3-pointer to tie the score at 60.
Jones and Kabat each netted a team-high 17 points.
Northstar scored the next four points, but the Blue Devils continued to fight back. Jones made a pair of buckets on back-to-back possessions to tie the game at 64 with about three minutes to play.
Another minute went off the clock as Harris converted a 3-point play to put his team back up 67-64.
Even at the game’s most intense point of the night, sportsmanship was still at its finest.
There was wetness on the court, as pointed out by Kabat, with 2:16 remaining. Northstar head coach JJ Garwood was the one to wipe up the liquid, and he went back to the bench after giving Kabat a fist bump shortly after the Mynderse senior had drained his fifth 3-pointer of the game.
The score remained 67-64, and the Blue Devils had the ball with a minute to go in their season. Mynderse junior Mike Bogart snagged an offensive rebound and cut the Northstar lead to 67-66. On the next Mynderse possession, Bogart dropped in a turnaround jumper that put Mynderse up 68-67.
Bogart scored six of his 11 points in the final quarter.
With 21.8 seconds left on the clock, the game came down to one more possession for Northstar.
Northstar missed a shot, but a close out-of-bounds call went in favor of Northstar with 9.2 seconds left. Harris drove hard through the middle of the lane, through Mynderse defenders, and got the final shot up seemingly free of defenders. As the clock approached 0:00, the whistle blew, giving Harris two free throws at the stripe and a chance to win the championship.
It was the fifth foul called on King to end his stellar high school career.
Harris went to the line needing to make both foul shots to take the lead. He swished the first free throw and rattled in the second to give Northstar the lead.
Mynderse senior Jake Smith put up a three-quarters-court shot that hit the rim as the final buzzer sounded.
The Blue Devils were left to reflect on having played their finest basketball of the season in the final week.
“The seniors were just role models,” Prayne said. “They exemplified stepping up, maturing and, in some cases, putting the team on their backs by being leaders, by example, but also vocally. That really was a big help to us with our senior leadership.”