GORHAM — After a long year of waiting, the 3-seed Mynderse Blue Devils are heading back to the sectional finals after a hard-fought 52-48 semifinal victory over the 2-seed LeRoy Oatkan Knights at Marcus Whitman High School.
“It’s like the miracle group here,” Mynderse head coach Pat Prayne said of his team. “We fall behind, (they) get a lead, we come back and somehow we just find a way to win. Winners find a way to win, I’m so proud of these boys.”
It was a game of runs that started with a 8-0 hole for Mynderse right out of the gate. The Blue Devils clawed their way back and took a nine-point lead at the halftime break, 29-20.
Blue Devils senior guard Troy Kabat was able to bury a 3-pointer in front of the Mynderse student section to give his team a 34-24 lead halfway through the third quarter. He finished with a game-high 23 points in the win.
LeRoy (15-7) continued to fight back and went on an 8-0 run to cut the Mynderse lead to two. Kabat answered with another bucket in the final seconds of the third quarter to give the Blue Devils a 36-32 lead heading into the fourth.
Mynderse never trailed once in the final quarter but LeRoy made them work for every single bucket. The Oatkan Knights cut the Mynderse (14-8) lead to 42-40 with four minutes left on the clock.
With the Blue Devils chewing as much clock as they could, Kabat received the ball towards the wing and instantly turned toward the basket. Kabat drove into the paint, drew contact and finished off the and-1 to put his team up 45-40.
After a quick 3-pointer by LeRoy. Prayne took a timeout to slow the game down and draw up a play. The play ended with a 3-pointer by Kabat at the top of the key to put Mynderse up 48-43.
The Blue Devils defense then parked the bus, stopping two straight LeRoy offensive possessions. On the other end, senior guard Will Korzeniewski knocked down a corner 3-pointer in front of his own bench to put his Blue Devils up 51-43 with less than 90 seconds left to play.
LeRoy answered with a 3-pointer of their own and then cut to the deficit to 51-48 on a lay-up conversion after Mynderse missed the front end of a one-and-one attempt.
With 11.2 seconds to go, Kabat was fouled and headed to the line for a one-and-one attempt. The senior knocked down the first free throw and missed the second but that was all the Blue Devils needed as LeRoy could not convert on their final possession of the night as the final seconds ticked down.
Mynderse celebrated the victory and with a passionate crowd. Fans from both schools provided an electric atmosphere all night long. The entire Blue Devils student section rushed the floor just moments after the final seconds ticked off.
“To me, it’s great. To these guys, they deserve it,” Prayne said on what it would mean to win a sectional championship this year. “They’ve been playing together their whole lives, they want it almost as much as I do.”
Next up for Mynderse, a sectional finals date with 4-seed Wellsville, who knocked of 1-seed Dansville on Wednesday night, 60-52.