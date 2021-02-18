SENECA FALLS — The Waterloo and Mynderse rivalry renewed on Wednesday night at Arthur L. Baker gym, and it was a critical game for both teams.
The Blue Devils were riding a 2-game skid heading into their matchup while the Indians were fresh off their first win of the season against Marcus Whitman on Monday.
Thanks to a big third quarter, the Blue Devils held off Waterloo 50-39 to get their record back over .500.
“Being a longtime Mynderse guy, anytime we can play Waterloo, it’s always a great game,” Mynderse head coach Pat Prayne stated. “Anytime we come out on top it brings a great sense of pride as a Mynderse Academy Blue Devil. Seeing us back on top feels great. They’re a tough team, great team so we’ll be seeing them again soon.”
Waterloo scored the first points of the game as senior Brian Oddi dished an inbound pass to senior Kyle Slywka for the airborne lay-up on the Indians’ second possession of the game.
Slywka continues to show his senior leadership as he ended with a team-high 16 points.
Mynderse didn’t score their first points until a little before the 4-minute mark of the first quarter when Blue Devils senior Jared King hit a right-wing 3-pointer to put his team up 3-2.
King led all scorers with 18 points.
A minute later, Mynderse junior Troy Kabat converted at the line for a traditional 3-point play to put his Blue Devils up four.
Kabat hit a right corner 3-pointer on the next Blue Devils possession to force a Waterloo timeout after a 9-2 run for Mynderse, six points of which were scored by Kabat, who ended with 13 points.
Riding off their big run, the Blue Devils led 16-8 at the end of the first.
The second quarter of play saw just eight total points scored from both sides, but the Blue Devils stayed strong defensively and led 19-13 heading into the halftime break.
Mynderse and Waterloo traded baskets in the early parts of the third quarter as the offense started to pick up.
Even with the condensed crowd, the gym got to it’s loudest point of the game after Mynderse senior Sam Lorenzetti stole the ball and scored a fastbreak layup to force another Waterloo timeout.
Lorenzetti’s basket was a part of a 20-point third quarter for the Blue Devils, who took a 39-23 lead heading into the eight minutes.
As they had done against Geneva, Waterloo showed no quit in the final quarter as Slywka dropped 8 points.
Waterloo cut the Mynderse lead to five points with about two minutes to play.
“It was good that we fought back,” Waterloo head coach Tim Darnell stated. “We got out-hustled most of the game so it was good that we kept playing at the end there.”
The Blue Devils battened down the hatches and kept their rivals scoreless in the final two minutes.
“We’re 1-4. Our record says what we are,” Darnell said.
“We’re just trying to improve,” Prayne said on his team going forward. “We don’t look too far. We know that we have a shot in sectionals but with such a short season, everyday we’re practicing just to get better. I don’t focus on what other teams are doing, it’s more about getting Mynderse Academy better everyday and we’ll be prepare by the time sectionals come around.”