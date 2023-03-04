ROCHESTER — Exactly 100 years bookends Newark Reds boys basketball’s first and latest sectional title. A century to the day after the 1923 Newark team won its first sectional title, the 2023 Reds team finished the Class B1 championship on a 10-2 run to win its second-straight sectional title.
“I’ve been coaching and teaching. these kids since third grade, and in third grade I told Brayden and Raeshawn we were going to win a sectional championship when they were seniors, and here we are. We got it done,” Newark head coach Henry Kuperus said. “And on the 100th anniversary of Newark Reds’ first sectional title back in 1923. How better to end a 100 year celebration?”
The two teams were the first of many weekend finals on Les Harrison Court at Blue Cross Arena and the Blue Devils (18-5) got out to a 4-0 start that was answered by an 8-0 Newark run. The Reds (19-4) thrived early on in baiting in Batavia players and drawing fouls. Out of his game-high 18 points, Tournament MVP Brayden Steve scored six points from the line in the first quarter.
On defense, the Reds had three players minimum collapse on the ball carrier and while Batavia moved the bell well, their 3-point shooters took until the second quarter to get going and the Reds took a 15-8 lead into the second quarter.
“Batavia averages 65 points a game,” Kuperus said. “We said it was going to be won on the defensive end, and it happened.”
With the likes of Jasper Allen, Brayden Steve and Kellen Foster collapsing on the ball carrier, big boys Raeshawn Howard and Carlos Bueso defended down low. Batavia stuck to its game plan and kept feeding the outside shooters, who started to find their rhythm in the second quarter and took a 24-23 lead with 2:34.
But, every time Batavia stuck its nose out in front, various players from Newark answered. Whether it was Howard, Foster, Steve or Bueso, the Reds never deterred from their game plan.
“We’re not easy to work with as coaches. Between myself, Coach Ceravolo, Coach Rio, Coach Steve; we expect a lot out of Newark basketball players,” Kuperus said. “They gave it to us. It’s all about the kids. They deserve this 100%.”
“It was just one stop at a time,” Foster said. “Playing defense, taking time off the clock and really just going one possession at a time.”
After Batavia took its first lead of the game, Howard answered with a tough inside bucket. Both teams traded 3-pointers and the half came rapidly with the Reds out to a 28-27 lead.
The third quarter saw neither team get hot shooting, but Newark’s superior offensive rebounding led to Foster getting on the score sheet with six points. The teams remained one point apart heading into the fourth quarter at 36-35, and both offenses came alive in the final eight minutes.
Batavia took an early lead and their 3-point shooters caught fire from the beyond the arc and hit three consecutive shots from distance to take the lead. Foster’s third quarter gave him the rhythm he needed to get his shots falling and the junior hit two 3-pointers in the fourth. All plays led to a 50-50 game with 1:26 to go.
Newark’s championship pedigree then came into the fold.
With 1:10 to go, Steve ran to the right corner followed by two Batavia defenders. Steve received a pass, hop-gathered and fired a fadeaway corner-3 with two defenders in his face, he swished a corner-3 with 1:06 remaining that ignited the Reds and began a 10-2 run in the final 66 seconds for Newark.
“I was right behind Brayden’s ear when he caught the ball in the corner and I said, ‘Shoot it!’ And he made the fadeaway 3-pointer and when he hit that, momentum just swung our way,” Kuperus said. “We buckled down and didn’t allow another offensive rebound.”
With Newark’s defense amped from Steve’s shot, Batavia’s shooters had little breathing room and failed to hit key shots down the stretch. The likes of Bueso or Howard would collect the rebounds and were sent to shoot two shots thanks to being in the double bonus.
A quick Batavia layup led to Steve being fouled. After hitting the first shot to make it 58-52, Steve missed his second but with Batavia players down the court, he collected his own rebound, was fouled and iced the game at the line.
When the Reds received their championship block, players refused to lift it without the coaches. They waived Kuperus and legendary Hall of Fame coach Ron Ceravolo over and the celebration was on.
“I attribute a lot of our success in this sectional run to a tough Finger Lakes East league,” Kuperus said. “We have really tough opponents, our league is strong and doesn’t get the credit it deserves and I think our league play really prepared us for this moment tonight.”