PENN YAN — Almost a year ago to the day at Penn Yan Academy, the Newark Reds boys basketball program defeated the Wellsville Lions for a shot in the Far West Regional. That exact same matchup in the same gymnasium happened Wednesday night. And, the outcome was the same.
The two-time defending Class B1 champs took down the two-time defending Class B2 champs by a final score of 66-59.
The win didn’t come without a Wellsville push in the final quarter. The Reds coughed up a 22-point lead heading into the fourth and their lead got down to as many as just four points with one minute remaining. Nevertheless, Newark’s clutch pedigree came through and they are on to the state quarterfinals.
Newark will now play Fredonia from Section VI in the Far West Regional on Saturday at Gates-Chili High School, the same round that saw the Reds’ 2021-2022 season come to an end.
“I told the guys, kids look at records too much. They saw that Wellsville had nine losses but I told them this is the same team that came back from last year minus a player or two,” Newark head coach Henry Kuperus said what he told his team before the game. “They’re good shooters, they’re scrappy. (Logan) Dunbar is hard to guard, he goes inside, outside. You can’t take kids for granted. I thought we came out in the third quarter and our defense was outstanding except for a couple turnovers. I thought we kind of settled a little bit in the fourth which is unacceptable at this point in the season. But, we grinded, we stay composed after we lost some composure and we pulled it out. It’s all about trying to survive.”
Junior forward Kellen Foster led Newark (20-4) with 20 points in the win as he recorded nine of those points in the third quarter to help give his team a 49-27 lead heading into the fourth.
Wellsville (14-10) finally found its groove on offense in the final quarter of the night and senior Logan Dunbar scored 10 of his team-high 19 points for the Lions in the fourth.
It was Dunbar’s senior teammate Cody Costello, who drained a 3-pointer with only 45.7 seconds to go to make it only a 60-56 Reds lead.
Newark senior and Class B1 Tournament MVP Brayden Steve recorded 17 points in the win and his two free throws following the Costello three stretched the lead to six.
Wellsville made just three 3-pointers in the first three quarters but their seven three balls in the fourth allowed them to climb back into the game.
The two sides stayed within one possession of each other in the first half and Wellsville senior guard Asher Billings made it a 21-18 game with just under five minutes left before halftime.
A 9-2 run by Newark gave them the momentum for a dominating third quarter. That second quarter run was capped by a buzzer-beating jumper by sophomore guard Tony Kanaley to put his Reds up 30-20 at the intermission.
Foster recorded nine of the first 12 points in the second half in what turned into a 16-0 start in the third quarter by the Reds. Senior forward Raeshawn Howard scored seven of his 15 points in that third quarter which gave Newark the big edge they needed to hang on and advance.
“It’s going to take us having two great days of practice and always competing with each other over these next two days so we can beat the Hillbillies,” Kuperus said on what it’s going to take for his team to get over that hump and make the state Final Four this year. “I love the fact that we get to play the Fredonia Hillbillies, that’s a great team mascot. We’re going to have to gameplan, it’s tough trying to get film from Buffalo schools because we don’t play them at all but every team we play is a tough team from here on out. We have to keep the kids mentally focused which will be the toughest part. Keeping their heads in it and just working hard together.”