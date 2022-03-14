BUFFALO — The Newark Reds boys basketball team made their way to Buffalo State for Saturday night’s NYSPHSAA Class B quarterfinals against Allegany-Limestone.
Allegany-Limestone pulled away late as the Reds fell 45-30 in the Far West Regional.
“We always set our expectations high at Newark,” head coach Henry Kuperus said in a phone call to the Times. “Going into the year with the group of gentlemen that I had, we set goals ahead. Our first goal was to win the Finger Lakes East, that didn’t happen. We go from one step to the next, we wanted to win the FL East, then after that, we wanted to win Class B, we met that expectation and I’m very proud of that.”
Senior center Isaiah Camp and junior forward Raeshawn Howard both led the Reds with nine points on Saturday.
Camp, along with senior teammates Gabriel Caraballo, Addison Bump, Stevie Brown and Zachary Herd where the core group to Kuperus’ squad this year.
“It’s really tough to end any season, this group of seniors, my five guys, they’re such a great group of young men,” Kuperus said. “They’re not only hard-working basketball players but more importantly, they are just nice people. They’re respectful, they work hard in the classroom, they work hard at just being great citizens at Newark. My talk to them after our game (on Saturday) is that I’m more upset that I don’t get to continue coaching them.”
Tyler Curran recorded a game-high 22 points for Allegany-Limestone (19-7) on Saturday.
Newark finishes its season with an overall record of 18-7.
“I’m a Newark guy,” Kuperus who is a Newark graduate, said about his program going forward. “This is the only place where I wanted to teach and coach. Going forward, we’re going to do the same thing we always do, we’re going to grind, do our off-season workouts, I have a great coaching staff, I have great support from my family. We’re going to go out there and keep trying to help put more numbers up on the banner, that’s the goal every single year with Newark basketball for the last 31 years since I’ve been watching Newark basketball. It’s all about putting numbers up on the banner, it’s almost a disappointing season when we’re unable to do that. We had a few years in a row of that, we got the taste of what it’s like to win a championship. So, I’m hoping our younger kids will feed on that and really use that as motivation to drive and work.”
Kuperus also said that his favorite moment from the entire season was winning the Class B1 title where they won the rubber match over Palmyra-Macedon and he enjoyed the moment of when the Newark fans rushed the floor after the final buzzer sounded.