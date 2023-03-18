GLENS FALLS — For a Newark boys basketball program that was 1-11 overall just two seasons ago, for them to be playing in Saturday morning's Class B state semifinal made this 2022-2023 campaign an accomplishment.
The Reds struggled to find its groove offensively in a 63-36 final four loss against the Westhill Warriors from Section III at the Cool Insuring Arena.
"I praise them, I told them I love them, these are guys that I have taught since third grade," Newark head coach Henry Kuperus, a current physical education teacher, said what he told his team after the game. "A lot of tears are flying (in the locker room) but this is a journey we went onto together since they were six, seven, eight years old. I told them I'm proud of them, they're the fifth team after (100+ years) of Newark basketball (to make a state final four). There's nothing to hang their head on. Are we upset that we lost and we can't bring home the first state title? Absolutely but it just didn't go our way today."
Saturday marked the final game on the bench for legendary coach Ron Ceravolo, who will be officially retiring from coaching.
"He's one of my best friends, my mentor" Kuperus said on Ceravolo. "He's not going anywhere but he's just not going to be with me every day on the sideline. It hurts but he's left me with plenty of tools in the toolbox so I can't be anymore thankful for him and for everything he's done for not just Newark basketball but our Newark community. A statue needs to be made for him at Newark. I love the guy and there's not enough to say about him."
Junior Kellen Foster led Newark (21-5) with 10 points in the loss as he recorded seven of those ten points in the opening half.
The Reds could not figure out the lid on the rim in the first half but were able to get a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer by senior Daveon Wright to beat the second quarter horn.
Wright's bucket cut the Newark deficit to 26-16 at the intermission.
Newark was hoping for any kind of momentum swing but that ten point deficit would be as close as they would get for the rest of the contest.
Two of the Reds' top-3 scorers this year in seniors Brayden Steve and Raeshawn Howard were held to just 12 points total.
Though it was a huge baseline cut for an and-1 finish by Howard to cut into the Warriors lead. Howard's lay-up and free throw made it back to a ten-point game at 38-28 in favor of Westhill heading into the fourth quarter even after the Warriors stretched the lead to 16 points earlier in the third.
Newark felt confidence going into the fourth quarter with only being ten points down but a 10-0 run by Westhill after the first three minutes of the quarter put the game out of reach.