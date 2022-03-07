WEBSTER — It’s been a long time coming for the Newark boys basketball team. The Reds’ last sectional championship was in 2016. Saturday’s Class B1 championship game against 4-seed Palmyra-Macedon provided the perfect opportunity to prove their superiority in both the Finger Lakes East and Class B1.
The Red Raiders represented the Reds’ lone loss since Jan. 6 and by the end of 2022 sectional play, Newark’s stellar defense led them to a 40-37 victory capped off by two clutch free throws from tournament MVP Brayden Steve.
“To be able to bring home the block (trophy) for all of the players, coaches and families, it feels unreal,” Newark head coach Henry Kuperus said after the game. “
The two teams played as close a game as possible from the start to finish. The biggest lead of five points for either team was quickly erased. The majority of the game was played within three points. In the end, the difference came down to clutch buckets from Steve and Raeshawn Howard, huge blocks from Isaiah Camp, and lockdown defense from the rest of the squad.
“Right now, we’re hurt,” Pal-Mac head coach Trevor Sanders said after the game. “They played their tails off all year and it’s a tough one to go out on.”
A high pace to start the game did not bode well for Newark. Pal-Mac grabbed an early lead thanks to junior Ian Goodness and Howard was called for two early fouls, forcing Kuperus to take Howard out of the game in the first quarter.
The Reds got their offense clicking with a stellar play from multiple players. With under a minute left in the first quarter, a fastbreak opportunity for the Reds was nearly lost with senior Stevie Brown lost control of the ball. Brown sprinted after the runaway ball, flung it backwards before touching out of bounds. Before a Red Raider could get his hands on it, senior point guard Gabriel Caraballo swooped in and caught it on the run, took two big steps under the basket and flung a pass to a waiting Steve who swished an open-3 to give Newark their second bucket of the game and trim the Red Raider lead to 8-5 at the end of one.
Defense reigned supreme for the entire game and Newark closed in on the Pal-Mac lead at the half, trailing 18-17. The Reds swiftly grabbed the lead to open the third and with Howard back in the game, Newark began to take control.
With 3:35 left in the third, Newark’s size presented problems for Pal-Mac, whose shots were blocked three offensive trips in a row. An open 3 from Steve gave the Reds a 28-20 lead before Paul Goodness ended it with a tough bucket to end the third at 28-22.
With the Reds up six points Paul Goodness found his scoring touch hitting four shots in a row, three of which were from long range. Between his second and third bucket, junior Noah Brooks hit a 3-pointer and few possessions later and Goodness single-handedly tied the game at 35 and then gave his team a two-point lead at 37-35 after a steal.
“There was a couple times where we didn’t get out and hedge like we did against Paulie (Goodness),” Kuperus said. “In our huddle we said, ‘we are not going to let Ian and Paulie Goodness beat us.’”
The biggest play of the game for either squad came soon after from the Caraballo-Camp connection. Down 36-37 and with the ball in Caraballo’s hands at the top of the 3-point arc, Camp spun away from his defender and headed to the rim. Caraballo instantly fired the ball to a leaping Camp, who completed the alley-oop layup with a foul to give Newark the lead with 1:40 remaining.
Kuperus then called for multiple timeouts to ensure his squad had the perfect defense setup. Pal-Mac
A loose ball frenzy in Newark’s defensive end wound up in the hands of the Reds, forcing Pal-Mac to foul for the remainder of the game.
With 0.8 seconds remaining and down 40-37, Pal-Mac had one last hope for a miracle play. As he had done in the semifinal against Greece Olympia, Camp ended the game by getting a hand on the final pass. Time expired and with that, Newark won their longed-for sectional championship and punched their ticket to a play-in match against the Class B2 champions, Wellsville.
“I was really impressed with Wellsville,” Kuperus said of the Lions in the B2 championship against Mynderse. “They’re physical, they play hard so I definitely see a battle on Wednesday.”