GENEVA — Only three weeks remain before the start of this year’s high school basketball sectionals, and the Newark Reds are playing their best at the right time. The Reds won their eighth of last nine games on Tuesday night with a 52-39 victory over the Geneva Panthers.
“It feels amazing,” Newark head coach Henry Kuperus said about getting a key road victory. “We struggle on the road in games. I told the guys, ‘We have goals for this season and we just have to go one game at a time.’ I get nervous playing Geneva. Doeda (Anthony Torres) is one heck of a guard. I’m hoping we don’t have to play him in sectionals again. Not only is he a hard-working player but he’s a great young man.”
Newark’s defense prevented any Geneva runs or easy buckets. Thirty-nine points is the fewest points the team has allowed since allowing just 35 points in the season-opening win over Penn Yan. The Reds held Torres scoreless until his 6 points in the fourth quarter.
“This feels good. It’s a tough environment, great fans on both sides every time we play,” Kuperus added.
This was a Newark program a year ago that was under .500 after the first nine games of the season before putting it all together to create a run for the class B1 sectional crown.
“We hope so, but we have a lot of tough games left,” Kuperus answered if his team is playing its best basketball right now. “We go one game at a time to reach those goals. We scheduled some tough non-league games to get us ready for sectionals. We hope we’re on the right path.”
The Reds are currently ranked second in the Section V class B1 standings and are receiving honorable mentions in the state rankings by the New York State Sports Writers Association.
Senior forward Raeshawn Howard led Newark (12-3, 8-2) in scoring with 13 points while senior Brayden Steve added 12 points and junior Kellen Foster contributed with 11 points.
Foster drained a huge right wing 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half to give his Reds their first double-digit lead of the night, 29-19. Those were the final three points of a seven-point second quarter for Foster.
The first few minutes of the second half were very important for Geneva (7-7, 6-4) after trailing by eight points at halftime. Newark continued its unbreakable defense and tacked on some key buckets to not allow the Panthers to climb back into the contest.
Geneva was led by senior Brian Whitley, who recorded a game-high 15 points. Senior Gavin Brignall and sophomore Xavier Praylor each provided 6 points for Geneva.
Sectionals are on the minds of most but the race for the Finger Lakes East title continues to be a fight between Newark, Geneva, Palmyra-Macedon, Waterloo and Wayne Central. All five squads have over .500 records in league playing currently.