NEWARK — North Rose-Wolcott Cougars and Newark ended their regular seasons on a sour note.
The Cougars of the Wayne County league brought a seven-game losing streak into the Section V Class B1 tournament. Newark had dropped five of its final eight regular-season contests.
Both sought to keep their season alive for at least three more days. Newark succeeded — in a big way.
The Reds bolted to a 14-point first-quarter lead and dominated throughout, using its size advantage to overwhelm NR-W 60-24 in a first-round game.
Newark (11-10) will visit second-seeded Batavia (14-6) in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Opening tip is set for 7 p.m.
North Rose-Wolcott (6-15) came into the game hoping to make a positive mark in the early stages, but fell behind 6-0 in what seemed like the blink of an eye. The game started with a pass from Blade Case to teammate Raeshawn Howard down low for an easy layup. Howard led the Reds with 10 points.
The Cougars didn’t attempt their first shot of the game until 5:51 remained in the first quarter. Christian Scarborough knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing, making it 6-3.
Newark ratcheted up its defense the rest of the period. Josh Green got a gym a little over half full roaring after a middle-of-the-lane fast-break dunk after a Cougars turnover. On the next possession, the Newark press created a steal, leading to a transition dunk by Devin Agosto, this time off to the left side of the rim.
It was 19-5 after 8 minutes.
“I thought we played as a team,” said Newark head coach Henry Kuperus, whose team dropped a 48-47 decision to Batavia at home on Feb. 11. “All 15 kids that we had suit up contributed in some way. Our effort has been outstanding.”
The second quarter started with a North Rose-Wolcott layup by junior captain Quintin Norris, who shared game-high scoring honors with 10 points. Norris would connect on four of the first six points of the second period.
“(Quintin) had an excellent season,” North Rose-Wolcott head coach Brian Hoyt stated. “He’s a great player for us: leading scorer, leading rebounder, best defender. (Quintin) goes all out every possession.”
Norris, whom Hoyt called a “coach’s dream,” will return for his senior year next season as a young NR-W squad looks to build off of this season.
Newark’s Adam Lombardi’s 3-pointer from the right wing effectively ended any NR-W hopes to making it a close game. On the next possession Josh Green used a nifty cross-step to create a lay-in.
The Reds would finish off the second quarter with a 27-11 lead.
The third quarter started with a Blade Case 3-pointer from the left corner. The stanza ended with the home team ahead 42-17.
The fourth quarter started out just like the third quarter: Blade Case drained a 3 near the left corner. Later in the period, Green distributed a fancy pass down low to teammate Addison Bump to complete an old-fashioned 3-point play. And, freshman Brayden Steve, a JV call-up, delivered his own 3-point play later in the fourth.
Rebounding the ball on the offensive end was crucial for the Reds. Howard grabbed 8 boards on the night.
“We got outmanned tonight,” Hoyt said. “(Newark) is bigger than us, faster than us.”
Next up for Newark is an opponent that has enjoyed a fair amount of postseason success in recent years.
“(Batavia) is a great shooting team,” Kuperus said, noting that closing down the Blue Devils’ shooters will be key. “We’ll continue to work on our team defense, and taking care of the basketball. Our biggest struggle this year has been unforced turnovers.”
Newark, which was Class B1 runner-up last season, beat Batavia in the quarterfinals a year ago.