PENN YAN — As Newark boys basketball head coach Henry Kuperus put it, “You can’t call yourselves Class B champions until you win this game.”
The Class B1 champions Newark battled B2 champion Wellsville all 48 minutes for the right to claim Class B as its own. In the end, the Reds won another close, physical game to move on to regionals, 45-41.
“Going into this game, (we knew) Wellsville’s physical,” Kuperus said after the game. “They’re physical, they’re tough, they’re a good basketball team with good shooters. Tons of credit to them, they took us out for a while but credit back to my guys, they could have hung their heads and gave up when we got down and they didn’t.”
Newark’s all-around game was near-perfect early on. The Reds used their size to their advantage and grabbed a 15-6 lead after one quarter. Even with Class B2 MVP Logan Dunbar, Wellsville was not prepared for Newark’s athletic big men in Isaiah Camp, Raeshawn Howard and Brayden Steve.
The Reds’ poise and control gave them an 13-point lead early in the second and Newark (18-6) looked like it would end the game by halftime.
Not so fast.
Wellsville began to change the pace of play and swung momentum in their favor. Anytime the Lions (14-9) had the chance, they sprinted down the court in transition, penetrated inside and then kicked out to their shooters. Within a minute and a half in the second quarter, the Reds’ lead went from 19-6 to 19-17.
“We let (Cody Costello) get hot,” Kuperus said. “We got a little tired — I could have done a better job at rotating guys in — they beat us back in transition, (Costello) got a couple easy 3’s in transition, we lost (Dunbar) coming off a screen and there’s nine points in a matter of a minute and half when we were up 10 or 11.”
Camp ended the 11-0 Wellsville run but by then the Lions had awoken and were prepared to slug it out for the remainder of the game. Newark’s defense managed to slow Wellsville down and keep a 22-19 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, Kuperus and the Reds needed to take back control and go on a run of their own, much like in the first quarter.
“We didn’t panic and went into halftime up,” Kuperus said. “We told the guys, ‘Basketball is a game of runs, let’s have our run,’ and that didn’t happen. We just kept it together.”
Wellsville’s tempo did not allow Newark to get comfortable on offense and as a result, the Reds lost their lead for the first time all game after an and-1 by Wellsville’s Eli Schmidt. Alex Perkins splashed a 3-pointer soon after and all of the sudden, the Reds were down 29-25.
Then, the B1 MVP stepped up. Steve took matters into his own hands and scored seven straight points — two at the free throw line were followed by a long 3-pointer and an up-and-under layup all within two minutes.
The Lions began to get more aggressive on defense and in particular, Schmidt was all over Newark’s point guard, Gabriel Caraballo. All game and all-season long, Caraballo has been the Reds’ glue. Even when double-covered, Caraballo’s ball safety was exquisite and along with Steve’s hot hand, the Reds ended the third on a 9-1 run to take a 34-30 lead.
“Gabriel doesn’t get enough credit,” Kuperus said of his senior point guard. “Gabriel is the glue that holds everything together and has been all year. One, he’s an amazing young man — nicest kid you’ll ever meet and comes from a great family. Two, he’s got poise. He’s the glue that keeps us all together.”
The two teams chipped away at each other in the fourth quarter. Wellsville’s ability to grab offensive rebounds and put-backs was matched by clever lay-ups by Howard and jumpers by Steve. Steve ended with a game-high 22 points.
Following a foul, Schmidt went two-for-two at the line and tied the game, 38-38 with 3:44 to go. A clutch bucket from Steve off an assist from Caraballo gave the Reds a 41-38 lead after Howard went 1-2 at the line.
Wellsville took a timeout with possession at 2:18 and their MVP Dunbar got the Lions within one point off the quick inbound pass in the paint.
Up 41-40, Newark’s defense did what it’s done for the past three rounds of the postseason: they locked everything down.
Caraballo’s defense on Schmidt forced a traveling violation and with the ball in his hands, the Reds chewed clock before Camp was fouled and headed to the line for 1-and-1. Camp didn’t convert on the first and the Lions grabbed the rebound with a chance to take the lead.
As they did against Greece-Olympia in the semifinal and Palmyra-Macedon in the final, the Reds’ defense negated any chance for a lead change.
The game wound down and when the Lions began to foul, Steve converted at the free-throw line four times in a row to seal the Newark lead and send them to regionals in Buffalo.
“I think as far as we’ve gone, we’ve had a pretty tough road,” Kuperus said. “Geneva’s a very tough to have in first game; Greece-Olympia, very athletic and in your face. So we’ve had four highly competitive, in-your-face- games and so coming down to the last minute and a half, it helps the mentality of the boys.”