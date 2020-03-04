PITTSFORD — Geneva nearly watched its season come to a premature end in the Section V Class B1 quarterfinals against Palmyra-Macedon.
The top-seeded Panthers looked like a completely different team in Tuesday night’s semifinal matchup against No. 4 seed Hornell.
Geneva came out flying, and the Panthers played one of their best defensive games of the season en route to hammering the Red Raiders, 75-47.
The Panthers (18-4) will face either Newark or Waterloo in all-Finger Lakes East final this coming Saturday at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. The first of seven games there that day, it’s scheduled for a 9 a.m. start.
Head coach Matt Deisering was pleased to see a markedly improved performance from what occurred in the quarterfinals.
“The defense was phenomenal,” Deisering said of his team’s effort against Hornell. “We did not play well against Pal-Mac the other night. (Tonight) was what we talked about the last two days: keeping (Hornell) out of the lane and making them shoot 3s. The kids executed everything we worked on.”
Devon “Junior” Martin normally leads Geneva in effort, rebounding and points. Against Hornell, Martin elevated his game even more.
The game began with a bang and never stopped. Geneva’s goal was to keep the pace high throughout the game, and they did just that. Martin led the way with several fastbreak buckets for the Panthers. Before Hornell could blink, they found themselves in a 12-3 hole.
Geneva’s game plan of forcing mid-range and longer shots and gobbling up rebounds was executed to perfection. Hornell was as cold as can be from the field, and the likes of Martin, Parker Bossard and Liam Ryan used their physicality to box out and jump over Red Raiders players to secure the rebounds.
Hornell was limited to three offensive rebounds.
After Ryan hit a 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer, the Panthers led 15-5.
Nasir Harrison kept the Panthers hot in the opening seconds of the second quarter by nailing an open 3-pointer to increase the advantage to 13. Geneva did not allow Hornell to score in the second quarter until nearly 3 minutes had elapsed.
Hornell engineered its best stretch of the contest midway through the period, rattling off seven straight points to pull within 9 of the Panthers. However, as he seemingly did all night, Nick Askin nailed a 3-point shot to end the Hornell run and put Geneva back up by double digits.
That re-sparked the Panthers, and another 3-pointer from Askin was followed by Martin continuing to slash and gallop his way through the lane for tough baskets. By the time the second quarter ended, Geneva held a commanding 31-17 lead.
Due to Geneva’s rapid pace, the first half took less than 30 minutes to play.
Geneva sealed the outcome in the third quarter. An early alley-oop slam by Martin highlighted the stanza, and it was paired with nasty, tenacious defense and a fastbreak offense that ceased for nothing.
A 9-0 run in less than a minute made the fourth quarter a formality.
The score was 58-35 heading into the final 8 minutes. Turnovers and a technical foul whistled on Hornell allowed Geneva to pour it on as the game came to a close.
“I knew we could run on them,” Deisering said. “I knew if we pushed the pace in the first half, that would only help us in the second half.”