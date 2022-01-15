GENEVA — The Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders came into Friday as winners of their last three games. Their opponent, the Geneva Panthers, are beginning to find their image under first-year head coach Ed Collins Jr. with two wins in their last three games.
Senior Paul Goodness and his Red Raiders were able to fend off the Panthers 42-39 on Friday night.
“Our guys know we have to keep grinding,” Pal-Mac head coach Trevor Sanders said. “We had some people step up. It wasn’t pretty but they made the plays they needed to to get it done.”
Pal-Mac was without Goodness’ younger brother, Ian, as well as Noah Brooks due to undisclosed reasons, but that didn’t stop Paul from dropping a game-high 20 points.
“Our kids are getting confidence,” Sanders said. “We had super tough part of our schedule. We started off pretty rough...but our kids kept our heads high, they were looking forward getting over that 2-5 start. It’s their hard work and mindset that’s doing it.”
After not much offense led to a 7-7 first quarter, a 7-0 run that lasted over four minutes to start the second quarter gave the Red Raiders the lead they needed to hold steady the remainder of the game.
The Panthers kept it close as Pal-Mac never led by more than seven points.
“I’m happy,” the first-year head coach Collins said after the game. “We’re a young varsity team. We have 14 kids on the team and when this season started, we had zero varsity playing time. So, to have 14 kids, zero varsity playing time, we really have only been manhandled in one of our eight games.
“We’re playing competitive, I like where we’re going, we’re growing game by game so I’m good with that.”
Senior Ethan Townsend and junior Devin Thomas both contributed a team-high nine points for Geneva. Townsend connected on three 3-pointers in the second half to keep the Panthers in striking distance.
Despite the solid game, Pal-Mac struggled to put the game away in the final 2 minutes.
The Red Raiders controlled the ball with a 38-33 lead as Sanders called a timeout to set up his offense.
Pal-Mac junior Robert Kinslow got called for a technical foul on the way over to his bench that gave the ball to Geneva along with two shots.
Sophomore Hector Rosado-Rodriguez knocked down one of the two technical free throws. Geneva junior Brian Whitley then immediately scored a layup to cut the deficit to 38-36 with just under two minutes remaining.
On the following possession, the Red Raiders hauled in a key offensive rebound to extend their possession and shaved an entire minute off the clock. Luckily for the Panthers, Pal-Mac was called for a moving screen and Geneva got the ball back, down two points with 55.7 seconds to go.
The Panthers were unable to convert the opportunity after Kinslow deflected a pass down low that led to a Red Raiders steal.
Goodness knocked down four free throws in the final minute to ice the game.
“I’m enjoying it,” Collins said on his first year so far. “I love the kids, I love coaching, I love putting my heart into it. I got all their backs, they know it, they’re working hard everyday, they’re coming, they’re learning. That’s our biggest thing, how do we carry ourselves on the court but off the court as well and I think we’re making a change with this program.”