PENN YAN — Before Friday night the last time the Penn Yan boys basketball team had beaten Marcus Whitman was Dec. 1, 2018.
By the end of four quarters, the Mustangs not only had broken that streak but remained undefeated. They used a big third-quarter run to defeat the Wildcats 60-48 heading into the final weekend before the Christmas break.
“You know what you’re going to get from Marcus Whitman,” Penn Yan head coach Dan Doyle said after the win. “They play hard, they run through their plays well, they pass well, they just do so much. It’s always good to beat a good team.”
It surely wasn’t easy. Whitman junior Bryce Tomion scored his only field goal of the game with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter to cut the Penn Yan lead to 41-38.
The Mustangs (5-0, 2-0) responded with a 5-0 run and took a 46-38 lead heading into the fourth.
That run then doubled into a 10-0 run and was capped off with a dunk by Penn Yan junior Tanyon Dunning. When the Wildcats (3-2, 2-1) finally ended the run with 4:35 remaining in the game, they were down 48-38.
Dunning’s slam not only sent the home faithful into a frenzy, but it capped off what turned out to be the game’s defining stretch.
“We’ve been trying to get him opportunities and the confidence to do it,” Doyle said on Dunning’s dunk. “With a home crowd, it really does sway the crowd and gives everybody energy. That was big.”
It was another all-around team effort by the Mustangs as three players, including Dunning, scored double figures.
“We have to be fighting like we are,” Doyle said on his team’s expectations this season. “We have a never-give-up attitude; they’ve always been that way. My expectations are to play hard and compete.”
Whitman seniors Connor Tomion and Nolan Lee led the way with both dropping game-highs of 14 points. Freshman Brody Royston had a terrific first half for his Wildcats, scoring all 11 of his points in the first 16 minutes.
“I thought it was a great first half; it was a battle between the two (teams),” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor said. “They made a nice adjustment switching to zone and that press in the third quarter, we just couldn’t bounce back from that. I don’t think our guys saw the floor well enough to realize what was really happening in the moment, so we have to work on some things.”
Penn Yan senior Oliver Connelly was able to answer Royston in that first half as he connected on three 3-pointers. He and Dunning led the Mustangs with 13 points each.
In a game that saw multiple ties, Marcus Whitman never managed to get over the hump as the ‘Cats’ only lead of the game was the first bucket at 2-0.
“I think they share the ball well,” O’Connor said about what he’s liked from his team so far this season. “They play together and we find good shots. We’re still looking to find great shots but I’ll take a good shot over a forced shot any day.
“One thing we need to get better at is that defensive rebounding. I know they’re bigger than us, that’s obvious to see from anybody but we have to rebound the basketball.”