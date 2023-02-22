Teams from the Finger Lakes East boys basketball league showed out on Wednesday night as Penn Yan, Waterloo and Geneva each won their respective first-round matchups in the sectional tournament.
An all FL East matchup between Mynderse and Penn Yan ended with the Mustangs winning 44-38, Waterloo executed a strong comeback in the fourth quarter to send Rochester Prep packing with a 63-50 win and Geneva rolled Greece Odyssey with a 73-26 win.
At Mynderse Academy in the Class B2 first round, the No. 8 seed Blue Devils (4-17) started the game hot from the floor hitting their first three shots to get an 8-1 lead. No. 9 seed Penn Yan (4-17) clawed its way back into the contest with strong offensive rebounding that gave shooters second, third and even fourth chances at the rim.
Tanyon Dunning cleared nearly every board that came his way and eventually the Mustangs took an 11-10 lead with seconds to go in the first. The two teams traded 3-pointers and the Mustangs led 14-13 after one quarter. The Mustangs clamped down on defense and Mynderse shooters struggled to find the bottom of the basket. An offensive rebound and putback slam from Dunning gave the Mustangs a massive energy boost and forced a timeout from Blue Devils head coach Pat Prayne.
Mynderse battled back mightily in the third quarter and took a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Leading 38-37 with 4:39 to go, a converted and-1 from Liam Chapman gave the Mustangs a lead they would not relinquish. With the win, Penn Yan moves on to face No. 1 seed Hornell Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Hornell.
A few miles West in the Class B1 first round, the No. 6 seed Waterloo Tigers (13-8) found themselves down 35-26 with 4:40 to go in the third to No. 11 seed Rochester Prep (5-16).
A converted and-1 from senior Casey Burcroff seemed to spark the Tigers, who increased the intensity on both ends of the floor. A deep 3-pointer from Devin Mulvey-Salerno gave Waterloo a 41-39 lead with 46 seconds to go in the third and after a free throw from Dylan Caraballo, the Tigers took a 42-41 lead into the fourth.
It was still a one-point game halfway through the final quarter but Rochester Prep was in foul trouble and Waterloo took full advantage. Players began driving to the rim and drew multiple fouls to get chances at the free throw line. Head coach Josh Rice then implemented a full-court press and Connor McCann instantly drew a charging foul. The inbound pass led to another 30-foot 3-pointer from Mulvey-Salerno who ended with game-high 22 points and McCann contributed 10.
With a 51-45 lead, Waterloo’s Markell Kingston-Johnson was the recipient of a fastbreak pass from Mulvery-Salerno after a steal and all of the sudden, the Tigers had themselves an 11-4 run and a solid lead. Kingston-Johnson provided plenty of hustle for Waterloo and ended with 12 points.
An 8-point lead and amped up defense was the key to victory for Waterloo, who excelled the rest of the way and high-stepped into the quarterfinals. The Tigers travel to Palmyra-Macedon to take on the No. 3 seed Red Raiders on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. The last time Waterloo boys were in town, Nolan Slywka drained a half-court buzzer beater to win the game for Waterloo.
A bit further down Routes 5&20, the Class B1 No. 7 seed Geneva Panthers (12-9) handled their business in dominant fashion against No. 10 seed Greece Odyssey (5-16). The great news for the Panthers was that it wasn’t just point guard Doeda Torres with all the points.
While Torres did end with 14 points, 5 assists and 3 steals, Brian Whitley contributed a double-double with a game-high 16 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Senior Gavin Brignall had a big night with 11 points and 4 rebounds to help send the Panthers to the quarterfinal, where it will be another FL East team waiting for them: the No. 2 seed Newark Reds (16-4). After being swept by Newark in the regular season, the Panthers will get one final shot at the defending champs on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. at Newark.
In Class B1, half of the four quarterfinal matches will be Finger Lakes East battles.