PENN YAN — A pair of postseason victories, highlighted by a second-round upset, vaulted Romulus into the Section V Class D2 boys basketball semifinals for the second straight season.
As was the case a year ago, the bar established by the Warriors’ opponent proved too high to clear.
Third-seeded Prattsburgh, keyed by white-hot shooting throughout, again ended the Warriors’ sectional run. The Vikings prevailed 88-47 Tuesday night at Penn Yan Academy, dousing No. 7 Romulus’ championship-game aspirations like they did in 2019.
“We’re younger this year, and Prattsburgh’s played together a long time,” said Warriors coach Joe Pysnack, noting the four sophomores and one freshman on his roster. “They got a lot of run-outs on us, they’re quick with the ball, they’re quick defensively on the ball, and they’re good scorers.”
The Warriors committed 11 turnovers in the opening 8 minutes as six different players scored for Prattsburgh, which led 28-15 after a quarter. A trio of separate Vikings nailed 3-pointers, and James Crowder worked the paint for most of his 12.
“Our first-quarter shooting was phenomenal,” winning coach Brian Putnam reflected. “Everybody was shooting it well; we hit from the outside and we were able to get to the rim. That pushed the lead out for us.”
Prattsburgh (17-5) extended its advantage to 44-22 by intermission. The Vikings forced 18 first-half turnovers.
Senior guard Mason Putnam, Brian’s son and only the ninth player in Section V boys basketball history to eclipse 2,000 career points, drilled three trifectas among 13 points in the second stanza.
The Vikings commenced the third quarter on a 10-2 spurt for a 30-point cushion.
“Our defense wasn’t as strong as it has been the past month or so,” Pysnack said. “We didn’t play well enough to keep their scoring down.”
Putnam finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 29 points. Crowder tallied 16, while freshman reserve Sawyer DeVoe established a career high with 15 points.
Camden Derby (12) and Ben Jessop (10) scored in double figures for Romulus. Daryl Morrell chipped in eight points, and Mike Kaufman added two 3-pointers before exiting early in the second quarter after getting hit hard in the nose.
Romulus completed its season at 9-14.
“We’re pointing this thing in the right direction,” Pysnack offered. “Two sectional wins this year was a good thing for us. We had our ups and downs this season, but we weathered the downs and did some good things, especially late in the season, when it counts to play better at sectional time.”