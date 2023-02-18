The journey to Blue Cross Arena begins.
For the first time since the 2019-20 season, teams vying for sectional championships will get to do so at Blue Cross Arena in downtown Rochester, and plenty of local schools aim to raise a sectional title on the coveted hardwood.
Here is a preview of the boys sectional tournament
CLASSES A1 and A2
Canandaigua (7-13) enters as the No. 7 seed in Class A1 and has stiff competition above them. However, the mental toughness the Braves have shown this season is perhaps greater than any other school in the class. After the main gymnasium floor was ruined due to a water leak before the season began, the Braves have played every home game at FLCC. The boys basketball team won’t get a chance to play on the new floor — which will be soon finished — but the mental adversity the team has gone through this season will make them a confident road team, and that will be a key asset for the team heading into the postseason.
The Braves, who face a tall task in No. 2 Irondequoit (16-4) in a Feb. 25 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. on the road, have two things going for them. The Braves are comfortable playing in someone else’s gym, and they have played a tough schedule this season. If Canandaigua is to upset Irondequoit in the road, playing “brave” will just be the start.
Class A2 is stacked with quality programs such as Monroe, East, Pittsford Sutherland, Pittsford Mendon and Honeoye Falls-Lima. The Wayne Central Eagles sit at the No. 3 seed and have a solid chance at making a run at the class title starting with a game at home against No. 6 HF-L (9-11) on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Wayne Central’s minor early-season growing pains led to a remarkable second half of the season. The Eagles (16-4) have gone 12-2 since beginning the season 4-2. It certainly wasn’t the worst start for any program — in fact it was good — but Bill Thomson’s squad is miles ahead of where it was in their early loss to Geneva.
With freshman star Cam Blankenberg and junior PJ Ostrowski, the Eagles can shoot and defend with nearly anyone. If they make a deep playoff run this season, that only bodes well for the future for a team with just three seniors.
CLASS B1
Extracting a winner out of Class B1 is almost unfair. Five out of the 12 teams compete in the Finger Lakes East, four compete in Monroe County IV, and three in Parochial Division I.
After a somewhat sluggish 3-2 start to the season, defending champion Newark rattled off 12 wins in 14 games and secured the No. 2 seed in Class B1. In that span, stars Raeshawn Howard and Brayden Steve found the form that helped win them a sectional title last season, Kellen Foster emerged as one of the best defenders in the section and Daveon Wright became the floor general that head coach Henry Kuperus lost last year in Gabriel Caraballo.
The Reds (16-4) have a first-round bye, but will play in the quarterfinal at home on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. against the winner of Geneva vs, Greece Odyssey.
Newark boasts size, perimeter shooting, defense and the ability to play at any speed. More than anything, they have chemistry and play Kuperus’ system to a tee. If any team could dethrone Newark, it will most likely come from their own league.
Palmyra-Macedon enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed and has won 11 out of their last 12 games. The Red Raiders (15-5) lost in last year’s championship to Newark, but the two may face off in the semifinals.
Pal-Mac has a bye to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of No. 6 seed Waterloo and No. 11 seed Rochester Prep. Half of the quarterfinal matchups in B1 may be all Finger Lakes, and one of the two semifinal matchups will most likely be an FL East affair as well.
Red Raiders senior captain Ian Goodness scored his 1,000th career point earlier this season and will undoubtedly draw the attention of every team’s best defender. Junior guard Jake McPike has emerged lately as a viable second option and significant scoring threat teams cannot ignore.
In the middle of the class, at the Nos. 6 and 7 seeds, are Waterloo (12-8) and Geneva (11-9), respectively.
Waterloo’s scorching hot start to the season earned them the top spot in the FL East for several weeks. Nolan Slywka’s half-court buzzer-beater to beat Pal-Mac on the road provided a significant energy boost to head coach Josh Rice’s squad. But with teams now privy to the talents of Slywka and Devin Mulvey-Salerno, the Tigers have cooled off significantly. After starting the season 8-2, the Tigers have gone 4-6 since Jan. 13.
Waterloo faces No. 11 seed Rochester Prep (5-15) in the first round on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. If Slywka and Mulvey-Salerno can lead the Tigers to a dominant victory, that may give them the boost they need to play like they did at the beginning of the year and upset Pal-Mac in the quarterfinals on the road.
At times, the No. 7 seed Geneva Panthers appear unbeatable. In Anthony “Doeda” Torres, Brian Whitley and DeSean Bruce, the Panthers have the tools to go shot for shot with the top teams in Class B1, but inconsistent play has stunted the growth of the Panthers’ chemistry.
Up first for Geneva is No. 10 Greece Odyssey (5-15) on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. There is no better time than the sectional tournament for a team to fire on all cylinders. Given that Geneva has yet to do so for four quarters and beyond, this may be the time that the Panthers make a run to Blue Cross Arena.
Midlakes enters as the No. 9 seed and has shown flashes of big-game potential from the likes of Kyle Kumkey and Jared Brownell. Up first for the Screaming Eagles (8-12) is No. 8 Livonia (9-11) on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Midlakes will need to rely on big games from Kumkey and Brownell in addition to merciless defense in order to get past the Bulldogs. If they do, No. 1 seed Batavia (16-4) lies in wait.
CLASS B2
2022-23 has been a development year for Penn Yan and Mynderse. But, they will get one final shot at one another in the first round. After the teams split the season series, the No. 8 seed Blue Devils (4-16) will host No. 9 Mustangs (3-17) in the first round on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
After losing 66-57 in the season opener to Midlakes, Penn Yan rebounded and rolled the Screaming Eagles on the road 67-40 to open up the new year. Mynderse opened up its season with two straight wins but has just two wins since, one of which was over Penn Yan this past Tuesday, 66-61.
Of the Blue Devils’ 16 losses, seven have been by six points or less, meaning Pat Prayne’s squad is never out of it.
But if Penn Yan has it all working, the Mustangs could just as well pull off an upset in the first round. If not, well, lacrosse season is up next.
CLASS C1
It’s been a long year for Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor and the Wildcats. Luckily, that’s really the end of the bad news for the squad, because with all Finger Lakes East opponents in Classes A2, B1 and B2, the Wildcats have C1 opponents to focus on. The level of talent Marcus Whitman faced in the regular season may bode well for a sectional run.
The Wildcats (8-12) enter as the No. 9 seed and play No. 8 seed Bloomfield (10-10) in the first round on the road on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. In addition to star point guard Brody Royston, the Wildcats have the size to beat the Bombers in the first round. Logan Storms, Miles Prendergast, Bryce Tomion and Tariku Blueye off the bench give O’Connor plenty to work with when forming a game plan. The big obstacle for Whitman will be No. 1 seed Rochester Academy (16-3), who they will play in the quarterfinals if they get past Bloomfield.
The Wildcats are quite young, but Bloomfield in the first round gives them a chance to get a sectional victory under their belts and that’s gold for the program moving forward.
No. 7 seed Sodus faces No. 10 Addison in the first round on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. and has a solid chance to move on. But waiting for them in the quarterfinals is No. 2 Avon.
CLASS C2
Clyde-Savannah has had a tough go at it in 2022-23. A 3-2 start to the season was followed up with just one win in the next 15 games. The Golden Eagles (4-16) face Wayne County foe No. 6 Gananda (11-9) in the first round on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. The Blue Panthers will look for an early tournament win over Darren Preston’s squad, but the game and experience will be valuable for the young team moving forward.
Gananda would be smart to not let C-S sophomore Tanner Buisch get hot from beyond the arc. If he does and frees up space down low for Evan Thayer, Gananda will have to work a lot harder to move on.
CLASS C3
The Lyons Lions have had one of the area’s most exciting programs for years, but ever since hoisting the sectional title in Blue Cross in 2019-20, Dean Schott II’s squad has yet to win another despite one or two-loss seasons.
This year seems different.
Entering as the No. 1 seed, the Lions (19-1) have a bye and will host the quarterfinal on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. JC Walker is one of the section’s best players and with the experience around him — Jacob Sides, Jaiden Lopez, etc. — the Lions have the firepower and chemistry to steamroll their way to Blue Cross Arena.
Walker and Sides both can score on their own or feeding one another, but a big component for Lyons will be Lopez. Lopez’s ability to get hot and lead the team in scoring, just as he did against East Rochester earlier in the year, gives the Lions another avenue for scoring. His tenacity on defense causes opposing point guards to mishandle or make poor decisions so if Lopez is on ball, a fast break opportunity is likely near.
Two seeds below Lyons is South Seneca/Romulus at No. 3, who has its own star that rivals nearly anyone in the class, and the squad is coming off the program’s first Finger Lakes West league crown in 17 years.
Mikey Kaufman recently scored his 1,000th point for the program and always seems to step up in big games. The senior guard has helped lead the first-year combined program to a 17-3 record with just one loss since Jan. 6, and it was by just four points.
Flanking Kaufman is Paul Clemenson, who has led the Falcons in scoring several times this season. Secondary scorers like Ethan Laverack and Devon Siurano will give the Falcons the depth it needs to make a significant run at a sectional title. The team has a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 6 Wheatland-Chili (13-7) and No. 11 Marion (5-15) on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Further down the C3 seeding is No. 8 seed Dundee/Bradford, which has had an up-and-down year after losing Logan Salvatore to graduation. But, the BraveScots (12-8) are coming into the tournament hot, winning five of their last six.
They will host No. 9 seed Finney (9-11) in the first round on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at Dundee Central School. The BraveScots have a chance to send Finney packing, but then would have Lions to deal with in the second round.
No. 7 seed Red Jacket finished the year with a 12-8 record and secured a date with No. 10 seed Pavilion (7-13) in the first round on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at home. If Red Jacket secures the win, they’ll face No. 2 seed Byron-Bergen in the quarterfinals.