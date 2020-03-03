NEWARK — Top-seeded Red Jacket looked every bit like the team to beat Monday night.
The Indians, who have played only three contests decided by single digits all season, routed fourth-seeded Byron-Bergen 83-63 in a Section V Class C1 semifinal played at Newark High School.
Red Jacket (21-1) had a much easier time taming the Bees the second time around. The Tribe defeated B-B 75-71 in the championship game of RJ's Twin Cities Lions Club holiday tournament in December.
Matt Record starred for Red Jacket, tossing in a game-high 35 points. Record added 5 rebounds and 2 blocked shots to his performance. Chase Rizzo contributed 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. Andrew DaMore totaled 10 points and 9 rebounds.
The Indians, who fell to Lyons in last year's C2 title game, will go after their first Section V crown in 13 years Friday night. They face No. 2 seed Marcus Whitman in a 9 p.m. tip at Blue Cross Arena.
In the other semifinal:
(2) Marcus Whitman 74, (3) Gananda 67
NEWARK — The Wildcats led the entire way against Gananda, surviving numerous Blue Panthers bids to reach the championship game for the second year in a row.
"Truly a great back-and-forth game," Whitman coach Greg O'Connor said. "We led the entire game and pulled away at times, but Gananda would answer every time. It was a game of runs until the horn sounded."
Aidan Royston led a balanced effort for the Wildcats (16-6) at Newark High School with 19 points. Noah Hildreth contributed 12, Jordan Lahue 11, Seth Benedict 9, Zack Lovejoy 8, Connor Tomion 7 and Liam Prendergast 6.
The 1-2 punch of Jerry Brongo and Andrew Gabbard did much of the damage for Gananda. Brongo poured in 26 points, two more than Gabbard.
Marcus Whitman will play for its first sectional title in 44 years Friday. It lost to Finney in last year's C1 title game.