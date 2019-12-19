FINGER LAKES EAST

Geneva 74, Pal-Mac 39

Geneva (2-1, 0-1) — Nick Askin 14 points ... Nasir Harrison 12 points ... Devon Martin 11 points ... Parker Bossard 9 points

Pal-Mac (2-3, 0-3) — Ian Goodness 11 points ... Ashton Phippen 11 points

