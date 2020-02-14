FINGER LAKES WEST

Dundee 65, Naples 36

Naples (1-18, 0-13) — Ben Green 14 points

Dundee (8-11, 6-7) — Cody Salamendra 20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists ... Steven Webster 16 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 blocked shots

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...