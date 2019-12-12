WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 83, Marion 32
Marion (0-4, 0-2) — Roberto Lopez 10 points
C-S (4-0, 1-0) — Camden Chance 27 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals … Jaden McKinney 24 points … Steven Dunn 11 points
——
Lyons 69, East Rochester 38
ER (2-3, 0-2) — Jackson Peters 13 points … Chuck Domm 9 points
Lyons (4-0, 3-0) — Led by 15 at halftime and opened second half with 8-2 spurt … JC Walker 17 points (career high), 16 rebounds … Justin Smith 14 points (10 in first half), 5 assists … Ahmir James 10 points (8 in first half) … Jahtezz Barber 9 points