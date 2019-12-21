FINGER LAKES EAST

Geneva 63, Mynderse 46

Mynderse (1-4, 1-3) — No stats provided

Geneva (4-1, 2-1) — Devon Martin 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals ... Parker Bossard 11 points, 4 rebounds ... Nick Askin 9 points, 4 rebounds

——

Pal-Mac 74, Midlakes 72 (OT)

P-M (3-3, 1-3) — Paul Goodness career-high 34 points (five 3-pointers, 7-9 FT, made game-winning shot with :00.5 left in overtime) … Ian Goodness 17 points (three 3-pointers) … John Blazey 11 points

Midlakes (1-4, 0-4) — Kyle McCann career-high 32 points (three 3-pointers, 11-15 FT) … Chris Weston 17 points … Trevor VanNostrand 10 points

——

Wayne 57, Newark 39

Wayne (5-0, 4-0) — Eli Schichtel 14 points ... Mason Blankenberg 12 points ... Nathan McKenna 11 points ... Tyler Reynolds 11 points

Newark (3-2, 3-1) — Devin Agosto 10 points ... Josh Green 10 points

——

Waterloo 69, Penn Yan 58

Penn Yan (2-3, 1-2) — Mason Kuver 11 points ... Peter Nicholson 10 points

Waterloo (3-2, 3-1) — Mike Hubbard 19 points ... John Lawrence 14 points, 5 rebounds ... Kyle Slywka 12 points, 7 rebounds

——

NON-LEAGUE

Marcus Whitman 60, Early College 41

ECHS (1-5) — Sam Jackson 12 points

MW (5-1) — Ryan Herod 17 points (five 3-pointers; scored 14 of team’s 15 first-quarter points, including four 3-pointers) ... Aidan Royston 11 points ... Noah Hildreth 10 points

——

SCOTT ZAHN MEMORIAL CLASSIC

At Finger Lakes CC

Victor 77, Canandaigua 33

