FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 63, Mynderse 46
Mynderse (1-4, 1-3) — No stats provided
Geneva (4-1, 2-1) — Devon Martin 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals ... Parker Bossard 11 points, 4 rebounds ... Nick Askin 9 points, 4 rebounds
——
Pal-Mac 74, Midlakes 72 (OT)
P-M (3-3, 1-3) — Paul Goodness career-high 34 points (five 3-pointers, 7-9 FT, made game-winning shot with :00.5 left in overtime) … Ian Goodness 17 points (three 3-pointers) … John Blazey 11 points
Midlakes (1-4, 0-4) — Kyle McCann career-high 32 points (three 3-pointers, 11-15 FT) … Chris Weston 17 points … Trevor VanNostrand 10 points
——
Wayne 57, Newark 39
Wayne (5-0, 4-0) — Eli Schichtel 14 points ... Mason Blankenberg 12 points ... Nathan McKenna 11 points ... Tyler Reynolds 11 points
Newark (3-2, 3-1) — Devin Agosto 10 points ... Josh Green 10 points
——
Waterloo 69, Penn Yan 58
Penn Yan (2-3, 1-2) — Mason Kuver 11 points ... Peter Nicholson 10 points
Waterloo (3-2, 3-1) — Mike Hubbard 19 points ... John Lawrence 14 points, 5 rebounds ... Kyle Slywka 12 points, 7 rebounds
——
NON-LEAGUE
Marcus Whitman 60, Early College 41
ECHS (1-5) — Sam Jackson 12 points
MW (5-1) — Ryan Herod 17 points (five 3-pointers; scored 14 of team’s 15 first-quarter points, including four 3-pointers) ... Aidan Royston 11 points ... Noah Hildreth 10 points
——
SCOTT ZAHN MEMORIAL CLASSIC
At Finger Lakes CC
Victor 77, Canandaigua 33