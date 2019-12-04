FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye 50, Bloomfield 45
Bloomfield (0-1, 0-1) — Adam Sheehan 13 points … Sean Farrell 10 points
Honeoye (1-0, 1-0)
——
Red Jacket 74, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 41
HAC (0-3, 0-1) — Owen Tindall 14 points
Red Jacket (3-0, 1-0) — Matt Record 27 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals … Chase Rizzo 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocked shots … Travis Hill 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocked shots
——
South Seneca 62, Naples 56
Naples (1-2, 0-1) — Ryan Lester 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals ... Ben Green 20 points
South Seneca (1-0, 1-0) — Gage Halsey 19 points, 10 Rebounds ... Nick Houck 11 points ... Ira Aman 11 points ... Kenyan Russ 9 points (3 3-pointers) ... Matt Kenyon 9 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda 51, Williamson 37
Williamson (1-2, 0-1)
Gananda (1-0, 1-0)
——
Lyons 70, Sodus 46
Sodus (1-1, 0-1) — Jaluan Ortiz 14 points... Marcelus Burton 13 points
Lyons (2-0, 1-0) — Justin Smith 15 points ... JC Walker 11 points ... Ahmir James 11 points
——
North Rose-Wolcott 64, Marion 36
Marion (0-2, 0-1)
NR-W (1-1, 1-0)
——
NON-LEAGUE
Avoca 77, Dundee 40
Avoca (1-1) — Pacey Hopkins 21 points (4 3-pointers) … Tristian Stark 15 points
Dundee (1-1) — Blake Machuga 8 points … Logan Salvatore 8 points (2 3-pointers)
——
Marcus Whitman 45, Mynderse 34
Mynderse (0-1) — Jared King 13 points, 7 rebounds ... Mike Bogart 9 points
Whitman (2-0) — Connor Tomion 15 points ... Liam Prendergast 12 points