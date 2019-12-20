FINGER LAKES WEST
Romulus 60, Naples 40
Romulus (2-2, 1-1) — Camden Derby 21 points, 11 rebounds ... Ben Jessop 11 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks ... Mike Kaufman 20 points, 5 three-pointers ... Brayden Lane and Leif Stone score first career points
Naples (1-5, 0-3) — Ryan Lester 11 points, 3 steals ... Ben Green 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks ... Ben Fowler 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
——
Red Jacket 62, Honeoye 37
Red Jacket (7-0, 5-0) — Chase Rizzo 22 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocked shots ... Travis Hill 24 points, 11 rebounds , 5 blocked shots
Honeoye (3-3, 2-3) — Don Trippi 13 points
——
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 72, Clyde-Savannah 68
C-S (5-2, 2-2) — Camden Chance 38 points ... Kollin Maddox 16 points
ER (4-3, 2-2) — Chuck Domm 23 points ... Brandon gray 19 points (3-4 FT in final 1:30)
——
Lyons 60, North Rose-Wolcott 39
NR-W (2-3, 2-2)
Lyons (7-0, 5-0) — Benji Kemp 15 points, 12 rebounds ... Ahmir James 12 points, 5 assists