FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo 65, Mynderse 49
Waterloo (2-2, 2-1) — Outscored Mynderse 28-9 in first half … Julian Ruiz 16 points (5-6 FT) … John Lawrence 13 points (two 3-pointers) … Mike Hubbard 10 points (two 3-pointers) … Devon Felber 10 points
Mynderse (1-3, 1-2) — Troy Kabat 29 points (four 3-pointers) … Jared King 8 points
——
Newark 56, Penn Yan 48
Newark (3-1, 3-0) — Led 32-17 at halftime … Josh Green 16 points, 15 rebounds … Dustin Case 11 points … Adam Lombardi 9 points (three 3-pointers)
PY (2-2, 1-1) — Outscored Newark 19-9 in third quarter … Devon Gerhardt 18 points (six 3-pointers) … Kyle Berna 11 points
——
Wayne Central 64, Midlakes 30
Midlakes (1-3, 0-3) — Matt Crouch 8 points
Wayne (4-0, 3-0) — Tyler Reynolds 23 points … Nathan McKenna 16 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket 68, Dundee 37
Dundee (3-4, 2-1) — Logan Salvatore 9 points
RJ (6-0, 4-0) — Matt Record 18 points, 5 steals … Travis Hill 13 points, 10 rebounds … Adam Borst 10 points, 5 assists
——
South Seneca 57, Honeoye 54
Honeoye (3-2, 2-2) — Dom Trippi 27 points (two 3-pointers) … Jake Jarosinski 10 points
SS (2-3, 2-1) — Rallied from 10-point halftime deficit … Ira Aman 21 points (five 3-pointers) … Matt Kenyon 15 points (two 3-pointers) … Gage Halsey 11 points
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus 61, Marion 26
Sodus (4-2, 2-2)
Marion (0-5, 0-3)
——
Clyde-Savannah 57, Williamson 37
Williamson (2-5, 0-3) — Lucas Jackson 13 points
C-S (5-1, 2-1) — Camden Chance 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals … Steve Dunn 14 points (four 3-pointers) … Jaden McKinney 10 points, 6 assists, 4 blocked shots … Kollin Maddox 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocked shots
——
NON-LEAGUE
Lyons 65, Marcus Whitman 48
MW (4-1) — Jordan Lahue 21 points
Lyons (6-0) — Benji Kemp 18 points, 10 rebounds … Justin Smith 15 points … JC Walker 11 points, 15 rebounds … Horace Betts IV 11 points