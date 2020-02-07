FINGER LAKES WEST
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 53, Naples 41
Naples (1-15, 0-11) — Ben Green 8 points, 16 rebounds ... Cade Rathbun 8 points, 3 assists, 3 steals ... Tyler Northrop 11 points (three 3-pointers) ... Ryan Lester 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
HAC (6-11, 5-7) — No statistics provided
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Williamson 70, Marion 36
Williamson (5-12, 3-9) — No statistics provided
Marion (0-17, 0-11) — No statistics provided
——
Clyde-Savannah 49, East Rochester 46
ER (8-9, 5-6) — Chuck Domm 20 points ... Dion Mather 8 points
C-S (12-4, 7-4) — Camden Chance 21 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals ... Jayden McKinney 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals ... Kollin Maddox 8 points, 3 rebounds
——
Lyons 74, North Rose-Wolcott 48
Lyons (16-2, 12-0) — No statistics provided
NR-W (6-10, 6-7) — No statistics provided
——
NON-LEAGUE
Red Jacket 56, Sodus 35
Sodus (7-9) — Marquese Burton 12 points
RJ (17-1) — Chase Rizzo 21 points, 7 rebounds ... Travis Hill 11 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocked shots