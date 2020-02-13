FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse 48, Midlakes 41
Mynderse (8-10, 6-7) — No statistics provided
Midlakes (5-14, 1-12) — No statistics provided
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye 76, Naples 38
Honeoye (13-6, 9-4) — Jack Reynolds 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocked shots … Logan Thomas 16 points, 6 rebounds
Naples (1-17, 0-12) — Tyler Northrop 14 points (three 3-pointers) … Cam Mann 3 blocked shots
——
Bloomfield 48, Romulus 47
Bloomfield (7-11, 7-5) — Hit 3-pointer with about 15 seconds left for 48-46 lead … Cooper Wille 13 points … Adam Sheehan 12 points
Romulus (7-11, 4-8) — Made 1-2 FTs to cut deficit to 48-47 in closing seconds, missed game-winning 3-pointer and put-back after grabbing two offensive rebounds … Camden Derby 15 points … Ben Jessop 9 points
——
Red Jacket 81, South Seneca 40
RJ (18-1, 13-0) — Chase Rizzo 26 points (15 in first half), 10 rebounds … Adam Borst 17 points, 8 assists, 3 steals … Matt Record 11 points
SS (6-11, 6-6) — Matt Kenyon 12 points (four 3-pointers) … Ira Aman 10 points
——
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 97, Marion 40
Marion (0-18, 0-12) — No statistics provided
ER (9-9, 6-6) — No statistics provided
——
Clyde-Savannah 82, Gananda 69
C-S (14-4, 8-4) — Extended winning streak to nine … Cam Chance 37 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 9 steals … Kollin Maddox 18 points, 11 rebounds … Jaden McKinney 12 points, 6 rebounds
Gananda (13-5, 9-3) — Jerry Brongo 19 points … Andrew Gabbard 15 points
——
Sodus 58, Williamson 47
Sodus (9-9, 5-7) — No statistics provided
Williamson (5-13, 3-10) — No statistics provided
——
NON-LEAGUE
Marcus Whitman 79, Hornell 59
MW (13-5) — Jordan Lahue 30 points (made school-record 10 3-pointers) … Liam Prendergast 14 points, 10 rebounds … Seth Benedict 11 points … Noah Hildreth 8 points, 8 assists
——
Wayne 61, North Rose-Wolcott 38
Wayne (15-2) — No statistics provided
NR-W (6-12) — No statistics provided
——
Waterloo 58, Greece Olympia 45
Waterloo (13-4) — Julian Ruiz 19 points, 7 assists … Mike Hubbard 15 points, 6 rebounds … Kyle Slywka 14 points, 4 blocked shots