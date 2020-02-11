FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo 49, Wayne 37
Wayne (14-2, 11-1) — Eli Schichtel 15 points … Mason Blankenberg 10 points
Waterloo (12-4, 9-3) — Mike Hubbard game-winning 3-pointer at final buzzer … Kyle Slywka 21 points … Julian Ruiz 10 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee 61, Romulus 53
Romulus (7-10, 4-7) — Devon Morrell 13 points … Ben Jessop 12 points
Dundee (7-11, 5-7) — Steven Webster 20 points, 9 rebounds … Logan Salvatore 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists … John Bell 8 points, 3 steals … Blake Machuga 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
——
NON-LEAGUE
Chesterton 47, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 35
HAC (6-12) — No statistics provided
——
Sodus 78, Destiny Christian 55
Sodus (8-9) — No statistics provided
——
Hannibal 45, North Rose-Wolcott 41
NR-W (6-11) — No statistics provided
——
Pal-Mac 49, Bloomfield 35
P-M (6-11) — No statistics provided
Bloomfield (6-10) — Simon Wille 11 points
——
Gananda 66, Midlakes 56
Midlakes (5-13) — No statistics provided
Gananda (13-4) — No statistics provided
——
Marcus Whitman 59, Mynderse 54
MW (12-5) — Noah Hildreth 19 points (three 3-pointers) … Jordan Lahue 14 points (three 3-pointers) … Ryan Herod 9 points … Liam Prendergast 8 points
Mynderse (7-10) — Mike Bogart 17 points (three 3-pointers) … Troy Kabat 16 points … Jared King 10 points
——
Penn Yan 51, World of Inquiry 40
PY (8-10) — Outscored their guest 33-16 in second half … Kyle Berna 16 points … Mason Kuver 12 points (6-8 FT) … Brennan Prather 11 points
——
Clyde-Savannah 48, Port Byron 42
C-S (13-4) — Cam Chance 23 points, 14 rebounds, 9 steals … Jaden McKinney 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 6 blocked shots … Kollin Maddox 12 rebounds
——
Wayland-Cohocton 69, Naples 32
Naples (1-16) — Ben Green 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals … Hunter Kremmin 10 rebounds