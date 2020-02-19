FINGER LAKES EAST
Wayne 56, Mynderse 51
Wayne (18-2, 13-1) — Tyler Reynolds 18 points ... Mason Blankenberg 12 points ... Elijah Schichtel 10 points
Mynderse (8-11, 6-8) — Jared King 19 points ... Troy Kabat 13 points
——
Newark 64, Midlakes 51
Midlakes (5-15, 1-13) — Kyle McCann 18 points ... Trevor VanNostrand 15 points
Newark (10-9, 8-6) — Devin Agosto 12 points, 10 rebounds ... Raeshawn Howard 14 points, 9 rebounds ... Josh Green 13 points ... Dustin Case 10 points
——
Penn Yan 45, Pal-Mac 42
P-M (7-13, 2-12) — Ian Goodness 18 points ... Paul Goodness 9 points ... Robert Kinslow 9 points
PY (9-11, 4-10) — Peter Nicholson 10 points ... Devin Gerhardt 9 points
——
Geneva 58, Waterloo 54
Geneva (16-4, 12-2) — Clinches No. 1 seed in Section V Class B1 tournament ... Devon “Junior” Martin 17 points ... Parker Bossard 14 points ... Nasir Harrison 10 points
Waterloo (14-5, 10-4) — Julian Ruiz 20 points ... Kyle Slywka 16 points ... Mike Hubbard 9 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee 69, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 57
Dundee (9-11, 9-5) — No statistics provided
HAC (6-14, 5-9) — No statistics provided
——
Bloomfield 75, Naples 41
Bloomfield (9-11, 9-5) — Adam Sheehan 16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists ... Sean Farrell 20 points ... Eric Sandle 12 points
Naples (1-19, 0-14) — Ben Green 15 points, 7 rebounds ... Rylan Lester 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
——
South Seneca 52, Romulus 47
SS (7-12, 7-7) — Ira Aman 15 points ... Matt Kenyon 9 points
Romulus (7-13, 4-10) — Raul Fuentes 11 points ... Daryl Morrell 10 points
——
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 51, Williamson 43
Williamson (6-14, 3-11) — Cody Beland 12 points ... Patsy Catalano 11 points
ER (10-10, 7-7) — Russell Domm 21 points (5-6 FT in 4th quarter)
——
Gananda 62, Sodus 49
Sodus (10-10, 6-8) — No statistics provided
Gananda (15-5, 11-3) — No statistics provided
——
Clyde-Savannah 66, North Rose-Wolcott 56
NR-W (6-14, 6-8) — Quintin Norris 32 points
C-S (15-5, 9-5) — Camden Chance 22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals ... Andrew D’Amato 12 points, 3 steals ... Kollin Maddox 11 points, 6 rebounds
——
Lyons 100, Marion 24
Marion (0-20, 0-14) — Alexander Russell 11 points
Lyons (18-2, 14-0) — Horace Betts 21 points. 6 assists ... JC Walker 18 points, 10 rebounds ... Ahmir James 15 points, 6 steals ... Benji Kemp 14 points, 11 rebounds
——
NON-LEAGUE
Northstar Christian 68, Marcus Whitman 58
Whitman (14-6) — Noah Hildreth 14 points ... Liam Prendergast 12 points, 10 rebounds ... Aidan Royston 12 points