FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 71, Mynderse 50
Geneva (13-3, 9-2) — Parker Bossard 14 points ... Junior Martin 12 points ... Liam Ryan 11 points
Mynderse (6-9, 4-7) — Dylan Larizza 12 points ... Jared King 10 points
——
Midlakes 37, Palmyra-Macedon 27
Midlakes (4-11, 0-10) — Matt Crouch 10 points … Kyle McCann 9 points … Trevor VanNostrand 8 points
P-M (6-9, 2-8) — No statistics provided
——
Waterloo 58, Penn Yan 41
Waterloo (11-4, 8-3) — Kyle Slywka 20 points ... Julian Ruiz 14 points ... Mike Hubbard 14 points
PY (7-9, 3-8) — Justice Jones 14 points ... Brennan Prather 12 points
——
Wayne 75, Newark 51
Newark (8-7, 6-5) — Carter Steve 8 points
Wayne (14-1, 11-0) — Tyler Reynolds 19 points ... Mason Blankenberg 18 points ... Eli Schichtel 13 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 58, Dundee 37
Dundee (6-11, 4-7) — No statistics provided
Bloomfield (6-10, 6-5) — Simon Wille 16 points … Sean Farrell 12 points … Adam Sheehan 11 points, 4 assists, 3 steals
——
Red Jacket 56, Honeoye 34
Honeoye (12-6, 8-4) — Dom Trippi 14 points ... Jake Jarosinski 7 points
RJ (16-1, 12-0) — Clinched outright possession of first league title in 10 years … Chase Rizzo 23 points, 5 assists, 5 steals ... Adam Borst 7 points, 8 assists
——
Romulus 63, Naples 43
Naples (1-13, 0-9) — Ryan Lester 14 points ... Ben Fowler 11 points
Romulus (6-9, 3-6) — Camden Derby 20 points, 6 rebounds .. Devon Morrell 11 points, 6 rebounds ... Luke Willower 9 points ... Ben Jessop 9 points
——
South Seneca 62, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 56
HAC (5-11, 4-7) — Noah Mendola 19 points ... Max Brown 16 points
SS (6-10, 6-5) — Kenyan Russ 19 points ... Nick Houck 15 points
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda 64, North Rose-Wolcott 31
NR-W (6-9, 6-6) — No statistics provided
Gananda (12-4, 9-2) — No statistics provided
——
Sodus 64, Marion 35
Marion (0-15, 0-9) — No statistics provided
Sodus (6-8, 3-7) — No statistics provided
——
Clyde-Savannah 66, Williamson 49
C-S (11-4, 6-4) — Camden Chance 35 points (reaches 1,000 points for career), 10 rebounds, 8 steals ... Steve Dunn 16 points, 6 rebounds ... Kollin Maddox 8 points, 9 rebounds ... Noah Rattray 10 points, 7 steals
Williamson (4-12, 2-9) — Andrew Rivers III 11 points ... Evan Blankenberg 9 points (three 3-pointers)
——
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua, 57, Spencerport 44
Canandaigua (4-12) — No statistics provided
——
NON-LEAGUE
Marcus Whitman 65, Lyons 48
Lyons (15-2) — Benji Kemp 21 points ... Ahmir James 13 points
Whitman (11-5) — Jordan Lahue 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists ... Liam Prendergast 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists ... Noah Hildreth 10 points