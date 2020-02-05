FINGER LAKES EAST

Geneva 71, Mynderse 50

Geneva (13-3, 9-2) — Parker Bossard 14 points ... Junior Martin 12 points ... Liam Ryan 11 points

Mynderse (6-9, 4-7) — Dylan Larizza 12 points ... Jared King 10 points

——

Midlakes 37, Palmyra-Macedon 27

Midlakes (4-11, 0-10) — Matt Crouch 10 points … Kyle McCann 9 points … Trevor VanNostrand 8 points

P-M (6-9, 2-8) — No statistics provided

——

Waterloo 58, Penn Yan 41

Waterloo (11-4, 8-3) — Kyle Slywka 20 points ... Julian Ruiz 14 points ... Mike Hubbard 14 points

PY (7-9, 3-8) — Justice Jones 14 points ... Brennan Prather 12 points

——

Wayne 75, Newark 51

Newark (8-7, 6-5) — Carter Steve 8 points

Wayne (14-1, 11-0) — Tyler Reynolds 19 points ... Mason Blankenberg 18 points ... Eli Schichtel 13 points

——

FINGER LAKES WEST

Bloomfield 58, Dundee 37

Dundee (6-11, 4-7) — No statistics provided

Bloomfield (6-10, 6-5) — Simon Wille 16 points … Sean Farrell 12 points … Adam Sheehan 11 points, 4 assists, 3 steals

——

Red Jacket 56, Honeoye 34

Honeoye (12-6, 8-4) — Dom Trippi 14 points ... Jake Jarosinski 7 points

RJ (16-1, 12-0) — Clinched outright possession of first league title in 10 years … Chase Rizzo 23 points, 5 assists, 5 steals ... Adam Borst 7 points, 8 assists

——

Romulus 63, Naples 43

Naples (1-13, 0-9) — Ryan Lester 14 points ... Ben Fowler 11 points

Romulus (6-9, 3-6) — Camden Derby 20 points, 6 rebounds .. Devon Morrell 11 points, 6 rebounds ... Luke Willower 9 points ... Ben Jessop 9 points

——

South Seneca 62, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 56

HAC (5-11, 4-7) — Noah Mendola 19 points ... Max Brown 16 points

SS (6-10, 6-5) — Kenyan Russ 19 points ... Nick Houck 15 points

——

WAYNE COUNTY

Gananda 64, North Rose-Wolcott 31

NR-W (6-9, 6-6) — No statistics provided

Gananda (12-4, 9-2) — No statistics provided

——

Sodus 64, Marion 35

Marion (0-15, 0-9) — No statistics provided

Sodus (6-8, 3-7) — No statistics provided

——

Clyde-Savannah 66, Williamson 49

C-S (11-4, 6-4) — Camden Chance 35 points (reaches 1,000 points for career), 10 rebounds, 8 steals ... Steve Dunn 16 points, 6 rebounds ... Kollin Maddox 8 points, 9 rebounds ... Noah Rattray 10 points, 7 steals

Williamson (4-12, 2-9) — Andrew Rivers III 11 points ... Evan Blankenberg 9 points (three 3-pointers)

——

MONROE COUNTY II

Canandaigua, 57, Spencerport 44

Canandaigua (4-12) — No statistics provided

——

NON-LEAGUE

Marcus Whitman 65, Lyons 48

Lyons (15-2) — Benji Kemp 21 points ... Ahmir James 13 points

Whitman (11-5) — Jordan Lahue 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists ... Liam Prendergast 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists ... Noah Hildreth 10 points

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...