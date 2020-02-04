MONROE COUNTY II

Churchville-Chili 76, Canandaigua 69

Canandaigua (3-12, 0-5) — No statistics provided

——

NON-LEAGUE

Mount Morris 61, Honeoye 52

Honeoye (12-5) — Dom Trippi 27 points (16 of Honeoye’s 29 second-half points) ... Jack Reynolds 12 points

