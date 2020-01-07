NON-LEAGUE

Romulus 46, Hammondsport 36

Romulus (4-2) — Camden Derby 13 points, 11 rebounds ... Daryl Morrell 12 points, 3 steals ... Luke Willower 9 points

——

Avoca 69, Dundee 36

Dundee (3-7)

