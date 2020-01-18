FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 63, Waterloo 43
Waterloo (7-4, 5-3) — Julian Ruiz 9 points ... Kyle Slywka 9 points ... Brian Oddi 8 points
Geneva (9-2, 6-1) — Junior Martin 15 points, 11 rebounds ... Nick Askin 10 points ... Parker Bossard 8 points, 5 rebounds
Newark 74, Midlakes 53
Newark (7-5, 5-3) — Raeshawn Howard 16 points ... Dustin Case 14 points ... Josh Green 12 points ... Devin Agosto 10 points, 8 rebounds
Midlakes (4-8, 0-7) — Trevor VanNostrand 16 points ... Kyle McCann 13 points
Pal-Mac 45, Penn Yan 44
Penn Yan (5-6, 2-5) — Mason Kuver 10 points ... Devon Gerhardt 8 points
Pal-Mac (6-6, 1-6) — Adrian Lyons hit go-ahead basket with 3 seconds remaining ... Paul Goodness 17 points ... Robert Kinslow 8 points, 10 rebounds
Wayne 59, Mynderse 48
Mynderse (4-7, 2-5) — No statistics provided
Wayne (10-1, 7-0) — Tyler Reynolds 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals ... Mason Blankenberg 14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists ... Eli Schichtel 14 points
FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket 47, Harley Allendale/Columbia 46
RJ (12-0, 9-0) — Mason Pollot 11 points, 4 steals ... Chase Rizzo 12 points, 6 rebounds ... Matt Record 14 points, 5 rebounds
HAC (2-6, 2-4) — Aiden Keulley 12 points
South Seneca 71, Naples 57
SS (4-7, 4-3) — Ira Aman 19 points ... Matt Kenyon 13 points ... Gage Halsey 10 points ... Nick Houck 10 points
Naples (1-12, 0-8) — Ben Green 19 points, 12 rebounds ... Tyler Northrop 12 points (four 3-pointers) ... Brayden Lane 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocked shots.
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 73, Marion 51
NR-W (3-7, 3-4) — Quintin Norris 34 points
Marion (0-13, 0-8) — Alex Russell 16 points ... Michael Savage 9 points
Lyons 64, Sodus 51
Lyons (11-1, 8-0) — No statistics provided
Sodus (6-6, 3-5) — No statistics provided
Gananda 57, Williamson 43
Gananda (9-3, 7-1) — Jerry Brongo 22 points ... Andrew Gabbard 18 points
Williamson (4-8, 2-5) — Patsy Catalano 16 points, 4 rebounds ... Lucas Jackson 9 points, 6 rebounds
MONROE COUNTY II
Irondequoit 73, Canandaigua 27
CA (3-7, 0-2) — No statistics provided
NON-LEAGUE
Marcus Whitman 64, World of Inquiry 56
MW (9-4) — Aidan Royston 13 points ... Jordan Lahue 11 points ... Ryan Herod 10 points ... Liam Prendergast 10 points