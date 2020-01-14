NON-LEAGUE
Chesterton Academy 43, Marion 35
Marion (0-11)
Mynderse 77, South Seneca 47
SS (2-7) — Ira Aman 16 points … Kenyan Russ 9 points (three 3-pointers) … Matt Kenyon 8 points … Nick Houck 8 points
Mynderse (4-6) — Outscored South Seneca 23-7 in second quarter to take 44-28 halftime lead … Jared King 17 points (five 3-pointers) … Troy Kabat 17 points (11 in second quarter) … Nick Jones 8 points … All 12 Blue Devils scored
Penn Yan 67, World of Inquiry 60
PY (5-4) — Built 9-point lead going in to fourth quarter Mason Kuver 24 points … Kyle Berna 13 points … Devon Gerhardt 10 points
Dundee 58, Sodus 57
Sodus (6-4) — Missed three go-ahead shots in final seconds … Rayquan Baldwin 20 points … Marquese Burton 17 points
Dundee (5-7) — Steven Webster 14 points, 10 rebounds, made game-winning shot from just outside the lane with 12 seconds remaining … Logan Salvatore 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists … Four lead changes in final 2 minutes
Midlakes 55, Bloomfield 53
Bloomfield (5-5) — Hit 3-pointer at buzzer for final margin … Cooper Wille 16 points … Simon Wille 13 points (three 3-pointers)
Midlakes (4-7) — Kyle McCann 21 points … Ryan Spingler 14 points (8-10 FT), went 4-for-4 from foul line in final minute … Nate Mahoney 7 points, 9 rebounds
North Rose-Wolcott 49, Pal-Mac 38
P-M (5-6)
NR-W (2-7)