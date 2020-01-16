FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 56, Penn Yan 54
Geneva (8-2, 5-1) — Scored last 7 points of game after trailing 54-49 with 3 minutes left … Parker Bossard blocked Kyle Berna’s game-winning 3-point attempt at final buzzer … Jagger Kerr 10 points ... Nasir Harrison 9 points ... Bossard 9 points
PY (5-5, 2-4) — Dominic Lafferty 17 points ... Mason Kuver 13 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 74, Naples 38
Naples (1-11, 0-7) — Ben Fowler 15 points ... Ryan Lester 8 points
Bloomfield (6-5, 5-2) — Sean Farrell 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists ... Simon Wille 16 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steasl ... Adam Sheehan 9 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds
——
South Seneca 59, Romulus 47
Romulus (4-5, 2-4) — Daryl Morrell 14 points … Devon Morrell 12 points (4-4 FT)
SS (3-7, 3-3) — Made 13 of 15 foul shots … Led 30-15 at halftime … Kenyan Russ 14 points (three 3-pointers) … Ira Aman 14 points … Matt Kenyon 12 points (4-5 FT)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons 91, Marion 45
Lyons (10-1, 7-0)
Marion (0-12, 0-7)
——
Clyde Savannah 48, North Rose-Wolcott 38
C-S (6-4, 3-4) — Camden Chance 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals ... Jayden McKinney 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals ... Kollin Maddox 9 points, 4 rebounds
NR-W (2-7, 2-4)
——
Gananda 61, Sodus 52
Gananda (8-3, 6-1)
Sodus (6-5, 3-4)
——
Williamson 56, East Rochester 44
ER (6-8, 4-3) — Chuck Domm 16 points
Williamson (4-7, 2-4) — Cody Beland 18 points, 8 rebounds … Patsy Catalano 16 points … Andrew Rivers III 8 points
——
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 66, Webster Schroeder 65
CA (3-6)
——
Honeoye 85, Lima Christian 32
Honeoye (8-4)
——
Marcus Whitman 63, Wellsville 41
MW (8-4) — Jordan Lahue 26 points, 6 assists ... Noah Hildreth 13 points, 5 assists ... Liam Prendergast 7 points, 8 rebounds