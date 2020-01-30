FINGER LAKES WEST
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 44, Bloomfield 39
HAC (4-9, 3-5) — No statistics provided
Bloomfield (6-9, 5-5) — Isaac McClelland 8 points, 5 steals ... Eric Sandle 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 blocked shots ... Adam Sheehan 7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
——
Honeoye 54, Dundee 45
Honeoye (11-4, 7-3) — No statistics provided
Dundee (6-9, 4-5) — No statistics provided
——
Red Jacket 86, Naples 46
Naples (1-13, 0-9) — Ben Green 19 points ... Ryan Lester 11 points ... Tyler Northrop 10 points
RJ (14-1, 10-0) — Matt Record 15 points (scored 1,000th point of career), 5 assists 3 blocked shots ... Chase Rizzo 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals ... Adam Borst 18 points, 6 assists 3 steals ... Travis Hill 10 points, 11 rebounds
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons 80, East Rochester 63
Lyons (13-1, 10-0) — Horace Betts IV 30 points ... JC Walker 15 points ... Ahmir James 15 points
ER (6-9, 4-4) — Chuck Domm 24 points
——
Clyde-Savannah 95, Marion 41
C-S (9-4, 4-4) — Camden Chance 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals ... Jayden McKinney 33 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals ... Kollin Maddix 20 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots
Marion (0-15, 0-9) — Cameron Miller 13 points ... Alexander Russell 13 points
——
North Rose-Wolcott 41, Williamson 39
NR-W (6-7, 6-4) — Quinton Norris 19 points … Joe Reed 8 points
Williamson (4-11, 2-8) — Patsy Catalano 13 points … Andrew Brandt 9 points … Andrew Rivers 8 points
——
NON-LEAGUE
Geneva 62, Hornell 47
Geneva (11-3) — No statistics provided
——
Greece Odyssey 80, Canandaigua 53
CA (3-10) — Joey Urlacher 11 points ... Casey Herod 10 points ... Luke Pawlicki 10 points