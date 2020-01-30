FINGER LAKES WEST

Harley/Allendale-Columbia 44, Bloomfield 39

HAC (4-9, 3-5) — No statistics provided

Bloomfield (6-9, 5-5) — Isaac McClelland 8 points, 5 steals ... Eric Sandle 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 blocked shots ... Adam Sheehan 7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

——

Honeoye 54, Dundee 45

Honeoye (11-4, 7-3) — No statistics provided

Dundee (6-9, 4-5) — No statistics provided

——

Red Jacket 86, Naples 46

Naples (1-13, 0-9) — Ben Green 19 points ... Ryan Lester 11 points ... Tyler Northrop 10 points

RJ (14-1, 10-0) — Matt Record 15 points (scored 1,000th point of career), 5 assists 3 blocked shots ... Chase Rizzo 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals ... Adam Borst 18 points, 6 assists 3 steals ... Travis Hill 10 points, 11 rebounds

——

WAYNE COUNTY

Lyons 80, East Rochester 63

Lyons (13-1, 10-0) — Horace Betts IV 30 points ... JC Walker 15 points ... Ahmir James 15 points

ER (6-9, 4-4) — Chuck Domm 24 points

——

Clyde-Savannah 95, Marion 41

C-S (9-4, 4-4) — Camden Chance 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals ... Jayden McKinney 33 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals ... Kollin Maddix 20 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots

Marion (0-15, 0-9) — Cameron Miller 13 points ... Alexander Russell 13 points

——

North Rose-Wolcott 41, Williamson 39

NR-W (6-7, 6-4) — Quinton Norris 19 points … Joe Reed 8 points

Williamson (4-11, 2-8) — Patsy Catalano 13 points … Andrew Brandt 9 points … Andrew Rivers 8 points

——

NON-LEAGUE

Geneva 62, Hornell 47

Geneva (11-3) — No statistics provided

——

Greece Odyssey 80, Canandaigua 53

CA (3-10) — Joey Urlacher 11 points ... Casey Herod 10 points ... Luke Pawlicki 10 points

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...