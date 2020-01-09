FINGER LAKES EAST
Newark 54, Pal-Mac 47
Newark (6-3, 4-1) — Overcame 31-25 halftime deficit, outscored Pal-Mac 16-6 in fourth quarter ... Raeshawn Howard 11 points ... Dustin Case 10 points ... Isaiah Camp 10 points
Pal-Mac (4-5, 1-4) — Adrian Lyons 11 points ... Paul Goodness 9 points (three 3-pointers)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus 45, Williamson 39
Williamson (3-6, 1-4) — Lucas Jackson 14 points, 10 rebounds … Andrew Brandt 11 points … Patsy Catalano 8 points
Sodus (6-2, 3-2) — Javian Ortiz 14 points … Amanti Jones 8 points